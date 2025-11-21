Dharmendra: Bollywood’s He-Man And His 8 Timeless Blockbusters

A breezy rewind through Dharmendra’s most iconic hits, the films that made the “He-Man” a whole mood in Bollywood.

Ridhi Goel
Nov 21, 2025, 12:29 PM
Sholay (1975)

Dharmendra's humour, unbeatable chemistry with Jai, and those iconic action moments sealed his place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved icons.

Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

This is the film that first cemented him as Bollywood’s “He-Man.” As the brooding hero with a surprising soft side, he brought a charm that made the film unforgettable.

Satyakam (1969)

One of his finest performances, this film shows him at his most restrained and powerful. As a man fighting to stay honest in a corrupt world, he delivers a performance that’s heartfelt.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

His playful, deadpan humour in this mistaken-identity classic makes the film a joy — and shows a completely different, charming side of him.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

He brings double-trouble adventure, playing the dependable man caught between Hema Malini’s iconic twin act. He’s warm, and the perfect balance to the film’s chaotic fun.

Haqeeqat (1964)

A poignant war drama where he shines with strength. His performance as a soldier caught in the harsh realities of battle is sincere and full of heart.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

He is in full action-hero form here, completely convincing as the reformed thief who steps up to protect a village.

Anupama (1966)

An understated film where he leans into warmth. As the sensitive writer who supports a shy young woman, he delivers a performance that’s soft and beautifully human.

