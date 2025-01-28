Dior Spring 2025 Couture Show: How Celebs Brought Sexy Black

Sonam Kapoor to Blackpink’s Jisoo, Anya Taylor-Joy and more, celebrities dropped glamour at the much-awaited fashion show.

Sonam Kapoor

She went monochromatic in a sheer dress with a faux fur coat.

Jenna Ortega

The actress dished up Mob Wife vibes in her micro shorts and black opera gloves.

Jisoo

K-pop sensation Jisoo exuded coquettish charm in her black dress with pretty barettes.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The 'Furiosa' star rocked a one-shoulder bodysuit with cut-outs at the back over her beaded skirt

Elizabeth Debicki

The Aussie actress made for an elegant look in her all-black ensemble.

Venus Williams

The Grand Slam champion served up style in her black jumpsuit.

Karlie Kloss

The supermodel went for a fitted black blazer with a skirt to match.