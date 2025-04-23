Dior To Iris Apfel: 10 Powerful Fashion Stories To Be Inspired By
On World Book Day, here's looking at the best fashion biographies that cut a masterclass in style, strategy and inspiration.
Christian Earnest Dior, acclaimed French designer and innovator, famous with celebs and royalty, takes you behind the scenes of how he spanned his empire and his many successes
Undeniably one of the greatest icons, McQueen rewrote what the playbook is. This traipses into the designer's years at Central Saint Martins leading to his rise to stardom
Chronicles the life of the legend who ruled Parisian haute couture, from her childhood to her glorious career and designs.
The man literally synonymous with Italian fashion and relaxed luxury, has a captivating autobiography (continuation of the autobiography Giorgio Armani, 2015). In it, he shares about his career, his philosophies and his work that comes from the heart
Touching and beautiful, this biography brings you into Vivienne's life in Derbyshire, UK, as she toiled away to finally create punk fashion garments that became a movement in their own right
Unputdownable, well-illustrated narrative of the man who used his instcincts to forge his path and rehape the aesthetic
Known for her unique ansd surrealist work like her 'mad cap' hat design, this interesting autobiography charts her fascinating rise
Fashion designer, philanthropist, author, Diane von Furstenberg has worn many hats. This book delves into her empowering life and the people and beautiful places it has touched.
The globally-acclaimed businesswoman and fashion deisgner had the most eclectic, bohemian wordrobe. The pages are a beautiful collection of stories and style advice (from the best, may we add).
Takes the reader into the life of fashion designer Mary Quant, her early career in London where she made dresses fun in the 60s to opening her famous boutique on King's Road and becoming a name to reckon with.