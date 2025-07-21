Discover The Best Homegrown Brands For Block Print Styles
These pieces are proudly homegrown—woven, built, and handcrafted block by block, echoing the soul of our culture and the richness of our roots.
Muted and pastel-coloured tops, kurtas, pants, and dresses dominate Bagh's apparel collection, and the intricate block prints are manually stamped onto the fabrics.
Anita Dongre makes for a tasteful choice if you're looking for an Ajrakh design and an opulent piece to wear to a wedding or festive occasion.
Kalamkari, Ajrakh, Bagru, you name the print and The Indian Ethnic Co. has it—rarely does it disappoint. It's a go-to for dupattas, kurtas, salwars, saris, and for impulse purchases because aren't block prints simply irresistible?
Good Earth not only has a range of apparel but also ventures into the space of home decor and textiles. The block printed designs are very subtle and versatile providing maximum styling freedom.
Apart from kurtas, co-ord sets, and more, Anokhi's collection has jackets and totes available in vibrant colours—a break from the tons of basics your wardrobe must be full of.
Above all the beautifully handcrafted, block-printed designs are brilliant dyes that Vraj Bhoomi uses; you can also buy just fabrics from here and stitch them to your liking!
Eka designs are a blend of the traditional with contemporary. They are fine, dainty, and extremely elegant as they use dreamy fabrics like organza, and the colour palette includes muted tones.
Jaypore offers graceful block-printed sarees, and kurtas in various styles and silhouettes including flared, round-neck, straight fit, A-line, and many more.