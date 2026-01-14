Disha Patani’s Hottest Looks That Broke the Internet

From red carpets to off-duty appearances, Disha Patani’s style moments prove that when it comes to making headlines, she doesn’t just follow trends — she sets them.

Team ELLE
Jan 14, 2026, 02:24 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Ethereal in Lilac

A softly embellished lilac sari frames Disha in a romantic, almost otherworldly silhouette that feels equal parts modern and dreamlike.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Sculpted in Black

Disha Patani leans into understated seduction with a sculpted black corset dress that balances structure, elegance and quiet confidence.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Fiery in Red

A red cut-out dress highlights Disha Patani’s bold fashion sensibility, blending sensuality with a strong, contemporary edge.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Powder Blue Muse

In a powder blue bodycon dress, Disha Patani embraces minimal glamour, letting clean lines and subtle detailing do the talking.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Sunlit Escape

Disha Patani’s lime-green bikini moment captures effortless summer glamour, set against a breezy, sun-drenched coastal backdrop.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Midnight Blue

Disha Patani channels old-Hollywood glamour in a structured midnight blue gown that commands attention with refined drama.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Regal in Embellishment

Disha Patani stuns in a crystal-encrusted corset and draped skirt, delivering a look that feels opulent, statuesque and unapologetically glamorous.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )