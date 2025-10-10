Diwali 2025: Must-Try Celebrity Blouse Backs To Shine!
This Diwali, it’s all about the back! Your guide to festive blouse backs — because why just dazzle from the front when the back can steal the show?
Janhvi channels a modern-day desi baddie in this string-tied back blouse, blending flirty charm with vintage elegance. The floral detailing softens the bold silhouette, reminiscent of Mumtaz’s signature.
Kajol brings old-world glamour back with this high-neck cut-out blouse, drenched in rich black velvet and gilded embroidery. It’s the kind of look that proves minimal drama can still make a statement.
There is a timeless appeal to the classic backless blouse, where delicate ties lend a playful yet elegant charm. Its versatility is undeniable, pairing beautifully with both lehengas and sarees alike.
Business in the front, glamour at the back, Karisma Kapoor creates a quietly striking look in a backless blouse with a structured corset-style fit.
This Diwali, channel your desi girl core with a beaded strappy blouse that strikes the perfect balance between shimmer and subtlety, adding an effortless festive charm.
The halter neck brings back Y2K nostalgia, and you can give it a traditional twist. Pair an embroidered halter-neck blouse with a vibrant lehenga for a blend of retro charm and festive flair.
The pearl-embellished backless blouse always brings to mind Bebo’s iconic K3G lehenga and her effortlessly sensual backless look. This Diwali, don’t hold yourself back from wearing one.