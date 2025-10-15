Diwali Edit: Celebrate This Season In Style With These Ethnic Brands
This Diwali, let your wardrobe do the celebrating. Explore these brands to bring effortless style and festive flair to every celebration.
This Diwali, let your wardrobe do the celebrating. Explore these brands to bring effortless style and festive flair to every celebration.
This lehenga set channels 2000s Bollywood charm. It brings tropical dreams to life with embroidered flamingos and blooming florals.
Wedding, or festive season, this embroidered jacket and gathered lehenga with zardozi and pearl work, is perfect for every celebration.
Channel your soft-girl era with the Creamy Delight Net Saree, a blend of delicate embroidery and modern grace, perfect for any celebration.
This lehenga gives Bridgerton a desi twist — crafted in habutai silk with velvet appliqué, and crystal tassels. Finished with a shimmer dupatta.
This set is a Diwali must-have, a red embroidered silk kurta with a flared sharara and dupatta that brings pure “Dilli Wali Girlfriend” energy.
Nothing says timeless elegance like a wine-hued saree -embroidered and finished with an embellished border, for that regal touch.
It’s crystal clear — anarkalis never go out of style. This one in deep berry silk with zari gota weaving, is subtle, striking, and elegant.
Bring your "Param Sundari" vibe with this pink saree with handwoven butta, scalloped embroidery, and a chic chevron blouse.
For effortless festive style — this short kurta set with gota, and zardozi embroidery paired with a sharara and dupatta is your go-to.
Festivals should be as comfortable as they are elegant. This chikankari kurta set captures the timeless grace of Lucknowi craftsmanship.
Fitted lehengas are ruling this season. This printed silk set, with its delicate blouse, adds a modern twist to a classic silhouette.
Looking for the perfect Diwali night look? This sharara set with mirror and zardozi work pairs with a dupatta detailed with gold lace and tassels.