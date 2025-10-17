Diwali Gifting Beauty Finds That’ll Make You The Star Of The Party
Level up your Diwali gifting from luxe beauty to quirky treats; these festive picks will make you the ultimate gifting pro.
If Diwali had a skincare cousin, this range would be it. Floral-inspired treats like rose mist, a face cleanser and SPF for glowing skin.
Gift your loved ones this stunning makeup kit by Max Factor and watch them look like an absolute patakha.
Its packaging screams elegant, and the product screams glow!
This one packs chic, quirky, festival-ready vibes in one giant box.
Gifting luxury scents is an Indian Diwali tradition, this one by Chloé makes the festival even more indulgently luxe.
Gift health and hustle this Diwali with a thoughtful, chic wellness surprise. The ideal gift for all your wellness besties out there.
Fragrance as gifts is always special, and these pocket-sized perfumes by JOON makes it cuter too, now.
Want to satisfy your inner child ? This candle bundle, with its super cool design, will surely leave you speechless. Makes up for a unique present.
Murshmallow Rose Body Polish buffs, smooths, and leaves skin smelling rosy-fresh — perfect Diwali self-care for your family.
The Champi hair oil had its reign; now it's time for the shampoo and conditioner duo to take over and give you the best hair for all your Diwali parties.
Bodycare is the new rage, especially when it comes to gifting, and this gift set has cracked the code. It's thoughtful, indulgent and just the right gift for Diwali.
Plum BodyLovin’ Luxe Perfume Gift Set packs style, scent, and festive vibes in one luxe box.
Every girl’s dream this Diwali. Boys, take notes: this luxe, soft-focus lipstick is the ultimate gift for your girlfriend.
Hydrating skincare your loved ones will actually want, this range keeps their glow going longer than any card game.
For all the lippie-obsessed babes — KIKO Milano’s new lipstick is basically Diwali in a cute, festive tube. Don’t miss out!
It's creamy, dreamy, and oh-so pigmented! Just like your Diwali glow, and would make up for a banger gift!
Make your home Diwali-ready with DECOAURA Refreshing Room Spray — chic, fragrant, and totally giftable
This skincare kit is your ticket to Diwali-ready skin — get compliments at every party and maybe gift it to your loved ones too.
Gift festive radiance with the XYST Diwali Glow Hamper. Skincare and treats that make Diwali extra special and sparkly.
This luxe, foolproof set for bright, hydrated, and flawless under-eyes makes for the perfect glow gift this season.
H&M; Beauty India is live! Gift it this Diwali and instantly become the festival’s ultimate style icon.
This is premium and natural skincare that nourishes, hydrates, and leaves the skin radiant. Your festive spirit needs this!
This is every girl’s Roman Empire — gift her the Dyson Airwrap Straightener this Diwali and watch her glow!
Pamper yourself this Diwali with Dream Beauty's silky, hydrating skincare that softens, smooths, and leaves the skin radiant.
A beautiful 3-wick candle from Bath & Body Works for Diwali? Groundbreaking. The ultimate gift Diwali gift to light up your house quite literally.
You can never go wrong with a Lancôme scent — the ultimate Diwali gift that’s guaranteed to impress this festive season.
Diwali is great, but you know what makes it even better for your skin? SPF! That's right. It protects the skin from UV rays while adding a subtle golden glo.
Skin tints are dominating the industry, and this SPF skin tint by e.l.f. is your go-to for the upcoming season. It's lightweight and it does not budge at all.
Midnight Rose Gift Box by Matthew Williamson is what every South Delhi aunty is raving about. It’s in their homes — now it’s time to have it in yours too
Compact essentials to keep you radiant day-to-night. Perfect for hopping between multiple Diwali parties while staying effortlessly glam.