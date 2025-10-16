Diwali Must-Haves: The Ultimate Men Accessory Edit
This festive season, elevate your style with statement accessories that blend tradition & trend. From watches to rings and bags, we’ve got it all covered.
Designed in collaboration with Nick Jonas, this statement piece features a gunmetal stainless steel ring-watch hybrid with an 18.5mm case, a sunray dial, and the signature knurled bezel.
A stylish fusion of sustainability and craftsmanship, this raffia straw tote boasts an intricate woven texture and an open compartment design — perfect for festive gifting or mindful travel.
A minimalist yet striking 14K gold bracelet with sapphire and diamond accents. Its deep blue charm makes it a versatile, elegant gift that stands the test of time.
Mystical meets magnificent — these Amethyst Ruby cufflinks bring depth and brilliance to both Indian and Western looks, making them a timeless keepsake.
These rimless gold-metal sunglasses blend fashion with function. Lightweight, sleek, and versatile — the perfect everyday essential.
A handcrafted statement piece adorned with intricate detailing and regal charm. Perfect for festive wear, it adds a touch of timeless elegance to any traditional ensemble.
Add a dash of zest to your classic ceremonial outfit with this cherry-hued pocket square featuring navy detailing enhancing its borders. This classic piece adds the finishing touch to every dapper look.
Complete your festive look with these statement pieces and shine your way through the Diwali celebrations in style.