DIY Banana Face Mask: Rakul Preet’s Secret To Radiant Glow
Rakul Preet swears by this banana face mask for a natural glow. Hydrate, brighten, and refresh your skin like a celeb straight from your fruit vendor's cart.
Bananas aren’t basic. They hydrate and brighten the skin, giving you that natural, no-filter glow effortlessly.
This easy-peasy mask is an instant glow getter, packed with vitamins and enzymes that hydrate your skin.
Natural enzymes gently exfoliate dead skin, while potassium locks in moisture and vitamins A, B, and E.
It has zero chemicals and still helps you achieve radiant skin effortlessly.
It's super simple. Mash a banana and add in a tablespoon of honey with some yoghurt. Blend it all in and you are good to go!
DIY banana face pack = skin’s best friend. It exfoliates, locks in moisture, and brightens with natural enzymes.
Banana and honey give a moisture boost while yoghurt helps minimise pore appearance. Yes, girl, this is your ultimate glow hack.
Banana masks balance oily skin by controlling excess sebum, gently exfoliating, and hydrating without heaviness.
You'll be shocked with the results! Keep your skin glowing with regular usage of nature's bounty.