DIY Banana Face Mask: Rakul Preet’s Secret To Radiant Glow

Rakul Preet swears by this banana face mask for a natural glow. Hydrate, brighten, and refresh your skin like a celeb straight from your fruit vendor's cart.

Tanvee Khanna
Sep 15, 2025, 05:10 PM
Banana Face Pack Benefits You’ll Love

Bananas aren’t basic. They hydrate and brighten the skin, giving you that natural, no-filter glow effortlessly.

Glow Getter: Banana Face Pack Magic

This easy-peasy mask is an instant glow getter, packed with vitamins and enzymes that hydrate your skin.

Radiant Skin With Banana Face Pack

Natural enzymes gently exfoliate dead skin, while potassium locks in moisture and vitamins A, B, and E.

Insta Glow: Banana Face Pack Hacks

It has zero chemicals and still helps you achieve radiant skin effortlessly.

DIY Banana Face Pack At Home

It's super simple. Mash a banana and add in a tablespoon of honey with some yoghurt. Blend it all in and you are good to go!

Homemade Banana Face Pack Glow-Up

DIY banana face pack = skin’s best friend. It exfoliates, locks in moisture, and brightens with natural enzymes.

Banana Face Pack Glow Hacks

Banana and honey give a moisture boost while yoghurt helps minimise pore appearance. Yes, girl, this is your ultimate glow hack.

Oily Skin? Try Banana Face Pack

Banana masks balance oily skin by controlling excess sebum, gently exfoliating, and hydrating without heaviness.

Glow Forever With Banana Face Pack

You'll be shocked with the results! Keep your skin glowing with regular usage of nature's bounty.

