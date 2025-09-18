Madhuri Dixit's DIY Hair Masks For Frizz, Dryness & Fall

Madhuri Dixit swears by these DIY hair masks, and with good reason. Here's why you need to try them.

Tanvee Khanna
Sep 18, 2025, 11:29 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: madhuridixitnene )

Hair Care Tips At Home

Keep it simple. Hydrate, oil and mask to keep your hair smooth, healthy, and effortlessly Insta-ready.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Trim Hair, Boost Growth

Pro tip: if you want your split ends to disappear completely, trim your hair regularly and say hello to stronger and healthier looking strands.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Dry Hair Naturally

Give that hair dryer a long break, your hair deserves it! Skip the heat, soak up some sun, and let those strands dry naturally with a boost of vitamin D.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Smart Hair Washing Tips

Hot baths are nice, but not so much for your hair. Wash your hair with cold or lukewarm water to avoid frizz and add shine.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Brushing Do’s & Don’ts

Detangle from the ends up, use wide-tooth combs, and avoid brushing wet hair to minimise breakage.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Protect Hair In Winter

Avoid using hot water on your hair even during winter, and make co-washing your new bestie.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Coconut oil + Fenugreek Seeds

Mix coconut oil with fenugreek seeds to nourish the scalp, prevent hair fall, and shine, naturally.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

DIY Hair Growth Oil

Massage coconut, castor, and neem oil into your scalp to stop hair fall, and boost growth for a healthy mane.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

DIY Mask For Frizz

Mix banana, honey, and yogurt in a bowl and apply it to your hair for a frizz-free and effortless shine.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Benefits Of Banana Hair Mask

Banana hair masks hydrate, nourish, and strengthen strands, tame frizz, and reduce breakage. It's the ultimate hair nourishment hack.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Strong & Shiny Hair

Head to your kitchen, whip up these DIY masks, and try these celeb-approved tips for strong, shiny hair.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: madhuridixitnene )