Madhuri Dixit's DIY Hair Masks For Frizz, Dryness & Fall
Madhuri Dixit swears by these DIY hair masks, and with good reason. Here's why you need to try them.
Keep it simple. Hydrate, oil and mask to keep your hair smooth, healthy, and effortlessly Insta-ready.
Pro tip: if you want your split ends to disappear completely, trim your hair regularly and say hello to stronger and healthier looking strands.
Give that hair dryer a long break, your hair deserves it! Skip the heat, soak up some sun, and let those strands dry naturally with a boost of vitamin D.
Hot baths are nice, but not so much for your hair. Wash your hair with cold or lukewarm water to avoid frizz and add shine.
Detangle from the ends up, use wide-tooth combs, and avoid brushing wet hair to minimise breakage.
Avoid using hot water on your hair even during winter, and make co-washing your new bestie.
Mix coconut oil with fenugreek seeds to nourish the scalp, prevent hair fall, and shine, naturally.
Massage coconut, castor, and neem oil into your scalp to stop hair fall, and boost growth for a healthy mane.
Mix banana, honey, and yogurt in a bowl and apply it to your hair for a frizz-free and effortless shine.
Banana hair masks hydrate, nourish, and strengthen strands, tame frizz, and reduce breakage. It's the ultimate hair nourishment hack.
Head to your kitchen, whip up these DIY masks, and try these celeb-approved tips for strong, shiny hair.