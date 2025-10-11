DIY Korean Glass Skin Routine: 10 Easy Steps For Radiant Skin
Achieve the coveted Korean glass skin look at home with this simple, step-by-step routine focused on hydration, gentle exfoliation, and nourishment.
Start your routine with double cleansing to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities without stripping your skin’s natural moisture. This essential first step ensures a clean base for deeper product absorption.
Use a mild exfoliant once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and encourage cell renewal. Gentle exfoliation promotes brighter, smoother skin without causing irritation.
A hydrating toner balances your skin’s pH and prepares it for the next steps. Choose toners enriched with soothing ingredients to boost moisture levels instantly.
Essences are lightweight, potent treatments that enhance hydration and nourish your skin deeply. They are key to achieving that radiant, glass-like finish.
Apply serums tailored to your skin needs, such as brightening, anti-ageing, or hydration. These concentrated formulas help address specific concerns while adding to the overall glow.
Incorporate hydrating and soothing sheet masks into your weekly routine to boost moisture and calm your skin. Masks help maintain a dewy, plump complexion essential for glass skin.
Don’t forget delicate eye skin—gently apply eye cream to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Keeping the eye area hydrated enhances your overall fresh-faced look.
Seal all your skincare steps with a nourishing moisturiser to lock moisture in and create a smooth surface. This final hydration layer keeps your skin supple and glowing.
Protect your skin daily with a broad-spectrum sunscreen to prevent UV damage and maintain your glass skin glow. This step is crucial even on cloudy days or when indoors near windows.
The secret to Korean glass skin is routine and patience-maintain these steps consistently for lasting luminosity. Over time, your skin will become smoother, clearer, and deeply hydrated.