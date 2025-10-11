DIY Korean Glass Skin Routine: 10 Easy Steps For Radiant Skin

Achieve the coveted Korean glass skin look at home with this simple, step-by-step routine focused on hydration, gentle exfoliation, and nourishment.

Mannat Gangoo
Oct 11, 2025, 09:30 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram @beautyofjoseon_official )

Double Cleanse Daily

Start your routine with double cleansing to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities without stripping your skin’s natural moisture. This essential first step ensures a clean base for deeper product absorption.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @thefaceshop.official )

Exfoliate Gently

Use a mild exfoliant once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and encourage cell renewal. Gentle exfoliation promotes brighter, smoother skin without causing irritation.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Apply Hydrating Toner

A hydrating toner balances your skin’s pH and prepares it for the next steps. Choose toners enriched with soothing ingredients to boost moisture levels instantly.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @tirtir_global )

Use Essence For Glow

Essences are lightweight, potent treatments that enhance hydration and nourish your skin deeply. They are key to achieving that radiant, glass-like finish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @beautyofjoseon_official )

Targeted Serum Application

Apply serums tailored to your skin needs, such as brightening, anti-ageing, or hydration. These concentrated formulas help address specific concerns while adding to the overall glow.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @skin1004official )

Weekly Sheet Masks

Incorporate hydrating and soothing sheet masks into your weekly routine to boost moisture and calm your skin. Masks help maintain a dewy, plump complexion essential for glass skin.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @biodance_official )

Eye Care

Don’t forget delicate eye skin—gently apply eye cream to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Keeping the eye area hydrated enhances your overall fresh-faced look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @beautyofjoseon_official )

Moisturise To Lock In Hydration

Seal all your skincare steps with a nourishing moisturiser to lock moisture in and create a smooth surface. This final hydration layer keeps your skin supple and glowing.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @dr.altheaglobal )

Sunscreen Is A Must

Protect your skin daily with a broad-spectrum sunscreen to prevent UV damage and maintain your glass skin glow. This step is crucial even on cloudy days or when indoors near windows.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @beautyofjoseon_official )

Consistency Is Key!

The secret to Korean glass skin is routine and patience-maintain these steps consistently for lasting luminosity. Over time, your skin will become smoother, clearer, and deeply hydrated.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )