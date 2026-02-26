Does Your Skin Really Need Exfoliation Yet?
Somewhere along the way, exfoliation became a rite of passage in skincare. But that doesn't mean your skin is automatically needs it.
Exfoliation speeds up the shedding of dead cells by loosening and lifting the layer that naturally sits on top. That can brighten things up, but push it too far, and you start thinning what’s meant to protect you.
As your skin matures, it slows in turnover, especially with prolonged sun exposure or active treatments like retinol. Presence of dullness, rough patches, or uneven tone can also signal its time.
For skin that's under 25, the cell turnover is naturally efficient. Keeping your barrier sufficiently supported ensures that it rarely needs any extra encouragement to renew itself.
If your skin isn’t stinging, flaking, or looking uneven, it’s likely functioning exactly as it should. In that state, adding exfoliation can do more harm than good.
Breakouts change the equation slightly. In those cases, a gentle chemical exfoliant like salicylic acid can help prevent clogged pores without aggressive scrubbing.
When you’re choosing, choose based on your skin and not texture preference. Harsh scrubs can cause micro-tears, while a low-strength chemical exfoliant does the job with far less damage.
Not every trend applies to every face. Climate, pollution, barrier health, and even water quality changes what your skin actually needs.
Dr. Rashmi Shetty explains that exfoliation should be guided by skin maturity, not age anxiety. Younger skin rarely needs it, while post-25 skin may benefit, provided it’s followed by hydration, sun protection, and a pause on actives.