Does Your Skin Really Need Exfoliation Yet?

Somewhere along the way, exfoliation became a rite of passage in skincare. But that doesn't mean your skin is automatically needs it.

Reva Godbole
Feb 26, 2026, 10:24 AM
Exfoliation 101: What Actually Happens

Exfoliation speeds up the shedding of dead cells by loosening and lifting the layer that naturally sits on top. That can brighten things up, but push it too far, and you start thinning what’s meant to protect you.

When You Actually Need To Exfoliate

As your skin matures, it slows in turnover, especially with prolonged sun exposure or active treatments like retinol. Presence of dullness, rough patches, or uneven tone can also signal its time.

Your Skin's Superpower

For skin that's under 25, the cell turnover is naturally efficient. Keeping your barrier sufficiently supported ensures that it rarely needs any extra encouragement to renew itself.

Healthy Barrier = Skip Exfoliation

If your skin isn’t stinging, flaking, or looking uneven, it’s likely functioning exactly as it should. In that state, adding exfoliation can do more harm than good.

Acne-Prone? Different Rules

Breakouts change the equation slightly. In those cases, a gentle chemical exfoliant like salicylic acid can help prevent clogged pores without aggressive scrubbing.

Choose Wisely

When you’re choosing, choose based on your skin and not texture preference. Harsh scrubs can cause micro-tears, while a low-strength chemical exfoliant does the job with far less damage.

Internet Vs. Reality

Not every trend applies to every face. Climate, pollution, barrier health, and even water quality changes what your skin actually needs.

Expert Insight

Dr. Rashmi Shetty explains that exfoliation should be guided by skin maturity, not age anxiety. Younger skin rarely needs it, while post-25 skin may benefit, provided it’s followed by hydration, sun protection, and a pause on actives.

