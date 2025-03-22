Donatella Versace's Iconic Moments That Shaped Fashion

It is the end of an era, but the start of an age for Versace.

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 22, 2025, 01:18 PM

Jennifer Lopez

The jungle dress that broke the internet before breaking the internet was even a thing.

Anne Hathaway

A classic Met Gala serve.

Taylor Swift

Iconic 'Lover' bodysuit at the Eras tour.

The Supermodel Reunion

Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, and Naomi Campbell on the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week S/S 18.

Britney Spears

The singer was at the S/S 03 Versace runway show in Milan.

Radhika Merchant

Serving Cinderella straight out of all our fantasies.

Beyoncé

Performs on stage in Versace on the opening night of her B'Day world tour in 2007.

Dua Lipa

An Icon! Legendary serve to say the least.

Ranveer Singh

Always playing with prints and devouring the perfect look.