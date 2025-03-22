Donatella Versace's Iconic Moments That Shaped Fashion
It is the end of an era, but the start of an age for Versace.
The jungle dress that broke the internet before breaking the internet was even a thing.
A classic Met Gala serve.
Iconic 'Lover' bodysuit at the Eras tour.
Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, and Naomi Campbell on the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week S/S 18.
The singer was at the S/S 03 Versace runway show in Milan.
Serving Cinderella straight out of all our fantasies.
Performs on stage in Versace on the opening night of her B'Day world tour in 2007.
An Icon! Legendary serve to say the least.
Always playing with prints and devouring the perfect look.
