Double Cleansing 101 Benefits And Step-by-Step Guide
Double cleansing is a simple yet powerful skincare technique for perfectly clean, hydrated skin. Master the two-step process with this simple guide.
It's a skincare method popularised by Korean beauty, involving cleansing twice — first with an oil cleanser, then a water-based one — for deep pore cleansing.
The oil cleanser dissolves makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum gently without stripping the skin’s natural oils.
The water-based cleanser removes sweat, dirt, and residual oil, leaving the skin refreshed and ready for the next skincare steps.
Oil cleansers effectively dissolve excess sebum and impurities, helping to balance oily skin without causing dryness.
Choosing gentle, hydrating cleansers ensures dry skin stays moisturised while thoroughly clean.
Over-cleansing, harsh products, or skipping moisturiser can cause irritation; choose products suited to your skin type and avoid excessive scrubbing.
Ideal for makeup wearers, pollution-exposed skin, or those struggling with breakouts; double cleansing offers a thorough cleanse that supports clearer skin health.