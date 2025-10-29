Double Cleansing 101 Benefits And Step-by-Step Guide

Double cleansing is a simple yet powerful skincare technique for perfectly clean, hydrated skin. Master the two-step process with this simple guide.

Mannat Gangoo
Oct 29, 2025, 04:15 PM
What Is Double Cleansing

It's a skincare method popularised by Korean beauty, involving cleansing twice — first with an oil cleanser, then a water-based one — for deep pore cleansing.

Step 1 - The Oil Cleanser

The oil cleanser dissolves makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum gently without stripping the skin’s natural oils.

Step 2 - The Water Cleanser

The water-based cleanser removes sweat, dirt, and residual oil, leaving the skin refreshed and ready for the next skincare steps.

Double Cleansing For Oily Skin

Oil cleansers effectively dissolve excess sebum and impurities, helping to balance oily skin without causing dryness.

Double Cleansing For Dry Skin

Choosing gentle, hydrating cleansers ensures dry skin stays moisturised while thoroughly clean.

Common Double Cleansing Mistakes

Over-cleansing, harsh products, or skipping moisturiser can cause irritation; choose products suited to your skin type and avoid excessive scrubbing.

Should You Try Double Cleansing

Ideal for makeup wearers, pollution-exposed skin, or those struggling with breakouts; double cleansing offers a thorough cleanse that supports clearer skin health.

