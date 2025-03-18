Double-Duty Beauty: Makeup Heroes That Do It All
Tired of carrying around a bunch of products? Check out these multipurpose must-haves that are super convenient and perfect for on-the-go!
Glow in one swipe—eyes, lips, and cheeks
Helps in defining and holding the brows in place, and shapes and defines the lashes
You can contour, bronze, and use this one as an eyeshadow; you can also use it to add dimension to your body
A buttery, ultra-pigmented pencil that works as both, a lip liner and eyeliner in this gorgeous shade; you can also draw on cute faux freckles with it
Moisturising, acne-safe and buildable for all-day perfection, this can be used as blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow
A glow-boosting, pore-smoothing product that can be used as a primer, highlighter or foundation glow booster
This hydrating balm melts in, adding subtle radiance to your face. You can use it as a sheer base, a moisturiser, or face and body highlighter
