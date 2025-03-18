Double-Duty Beauty: Makeup Heroes That Do It All

Tired of carrying around a bunch of products? Check out these multipurpose must-haves that are super convenient and perfect for on-the-go!

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 18, 2025, 01:15 PM

e.l.f. Cosmetics Monochromatic Multi Stick

Glow in one swipe—eyes, lips, and cheeks

Makeup Revolution Relove Glossy Fix Clear Brow Gel & Mascara

Helps in defining and holding the brows in place, and shapes and defines the lashes

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer

You can contour, bronze, and use this one as an eyeshadow; you can also use it to add dimension to your body

Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 in Rich Brown

A buttery, ultra-pigmented pencil that works as both, a lip liner and eyeliner in this gorgeous shade; you can also draw on cute faux freckles with it

Diam Beauty All Over You Multistick

Moisturising, acne-safe and buildable for all-day perfection, this can be used as blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

A glow-boosting, pore-smoothing product that can be used as a primer, highlighter or foundation glow booster

CHANEL Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick

This hydrating balm melts in, adding subtle radiance to your face. You can use it as a sheer base, a moisturiser, or face and body highlighter