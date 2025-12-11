Beyond The Basics: Dr. Rashmi Shetty's 3-Step Routine For Men Who Dislike Skincare

For every guy who thinks skincare is a chore, Dr. Rashmi Shetty has a three-step routine that’s quick surprisingly effective.

Nirali S
Dec 11, 2025, 10:56 AM
Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Men & Skincare: The Simple Truth

Skincare isn’t as simple as splashing water and calling it a day. Practice smarter cleansing, real hydration and a routine that works as hard as you do.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram:@beminimalist_ )

Washing Twice Is Not Enough

Washing your face twice is fine, but it’s not skincare; not anymore. That old routine doesn’t stand a chance in today’s world. Modern skincare is simple yet totally intentional.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

More Men Are Investing In Skin

Men are finally joining the skincare chat and it’s about time! Skincare is no longer optional; it’s essential. They're seriously stepping up their grooming game like never before.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

The 'No Patience' Profile

People usually have no time and no interest in sticking to a routine. But the truth is, great skin requires consistency.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

The Quick-Fix Mindset

Quick fixes promise miracles, but skin does not work on instant mode. Real grooming comes from steady habits and giving your skin time to change.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

The Non-Negotiable 3-Step

A solid routine always includes cleanse, moisturise and SPF. No overthinking, just daily skin protection that keeps you clear and hydrated.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Rise Of Aesthetic Treatments

Everyone's getting in on the aesthetic treatments, and we are here for it. Get smart, professional treatments to get healthy radiant skin.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Anti-Ageing Done Right

Ageing beautifully means you gotta put in the work: planning, patience and precision are the major keys. The right moves keep your skin alive and glowing while softening signs of time.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

DISCLAIMER!

Skincare is never one size fits all. These tips can boost your routine, but a professional can guide you best. Your skin deserves smart care, not quick fixes.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )