Beyond The Basics: Dr. Rashmi Shetty's 3-Step Routine For Men Who Dislike Skincare
For every guy who thinks skincare is a chore, Dr. Rashmi Shetty has a three-step routine that’s quick surprisingly effective.
For every guy who thinks skincare is a chore, Dr. Rashmi Shetty has a three-step routine that’s quick surprisingly effective.
Skincare isn’t as simple as splashing water and calling it a day. Practice smarter cleansing, real hydration and a routine that works as hard as you do.
Washing your face twice is fine, but it’s not skincare; not anymore. That old routine doesn’t stand a chance in today’s world. Modern skincare is simple yet totally intentional.
Men are finally joining the skincare chat and it’s about time! Skincare is no longer optional; it’s essential. They're seriously stepping up their grooming game like never before.
People usually have no time and no interest in sticking to a routine. But the truth is, great skin requires consistency.
Quick fixes promise miracles, but skin does not work on instant mode. Real grooming comes from steady habits and giving your skin time to change.
A solid routine always includes cleanse, moisturise and SPF. No overthinking, just daily skin protection that keeps you clear and hydrated.
Everyone's getting in on the aesthetic treatments, and we are here for it. Get smart, professional treatments to get healthy radiant skin.
Ageing beautifully means you gotta put in the work: planning, patience and precision are the major keys. The right moves keep your skin alive and glowing while softening signs of time.
Skincare is never one size fits all. These tips can boost your routine, but a professional can guide you best. Your skin deserves smart care, not quick fixes.