Dream Honeymoons: Top Destinations Outside India
Ditch the ordinary. From Paris to Bali, these honeymoon destinations outside India are where “just married” looks très chic.
Ditch the ordinary. From Paris to Bali, these honeymoon destinations outside India are where “just married” looks très chic.
Think turquoise seas, floating breakfasts, and villas that scream do not disturb. That’s Maldives honeymooning done right!
Paris for your honeymoon? Oui, oui. Cliché? Maybe. Irresistible? Absolutely. Think champagne toasts, moonlit strolls and Eiffel Tower kisses on repeat.
Bali is where budget-friendly flirts with boutique luxury. It's peak honeymoon goals without the scary price tag.
Whitewashed houses, blue domes and sunsets that make you forget Instagram exists, Santorini is the poster child of romance.
In Venice, love whispers sweet nothings by gondola. Bonus: No one looks bad holding gelato.
Cherry blossoms, bamboo forests and tea ceremonies—Kyoto is the quiet kind of honeymoon flex.
For couples who take off the grid seriously, Seychelles is pure barefoot luxury with beautiful beaches that never end.
Skydiving at dawn, vineyards at dusk—New Zealand honeymoons are equal parts romance and adrenaline.
Whether it’s Maldives overwater villas or Greek island sunsets, these honeymoon destinations outside India are waiting for your “I do".