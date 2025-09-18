Dream Honeymoons: Top Destinations Outside India

Ditch the ordinary. From Paris to Bali, these honeymoon destinations outside India are where “just married” looks très chic.

Diya Jain
Sep 18, 2025, 02:53 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliabhatt )

Maldives – The Ultimate Beach Paradise

Think turquoise seas, floating breakfasts, and villas that scream do not disturb. That’s Maldives honeymooning done right!

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Paris, France – The City of Love

Paris for your honeymoon? Oui, oui. Cliché? Maybe. Irresistible? Absolutely. Think champagne toasts, moonlit strolls and Eiffel Tower kisses on repeat.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Bali, Indonesia – Exotic Tropical Escape

Bali is where budget-friendly flirts with boutique luxury. It's peak honeymoon goals without the scary price tag.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Santorini, Greece – Picturesque Island Dreams

Whitewashed houses, blue domes and sunsets that make you forget Instagram exists, Santorini is the poster child of romance.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Venice, Italy – Romantic Canals and Timeless Charm

In Venice, love whispers sweet nothings by gondola. Bonus: No one looks bad holding gelato.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Kyoto, Japan – Tradition Meets Tranquility

Cherry blossoms, bamboo forests and tea ceremonies—Kyoto is the quiet kind of honeymoon flex.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Seychelles – Untouched Tropical Haven

For couples who take off the grid seriously, Seychelles is pure barefoot luxury with beautiful beaches that never end.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

New Zealand – Adventure and Scenic Wonder

Skydiving at dawn, vineyards at dusk—New Zealand honeymoons are equal parts romance and adrenaline.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Plan Your Dream Honeymoon Today

Whether it’s Maldives overwater villas or Greek island sunsets, these honeymoon destinations outside India are waiting for your “I do".

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @vickykaushal09 )