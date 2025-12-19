Dress Him Up, December

A Christmas partywear gifting edit for men who like their festive looks with personality.

Ridhi Goel
Dec 19, 2025, 12:20 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @rohitsaraf )

Mid Winter Textured Jacket by Rare Rabbit

It blends polish with comfort in a textured polyester mix. A classic collar and easy fit make it a smart, versatile Christmas gift

Photo Credit : ( Rare Rabit )

Finn Jacket By Siorai

It is Crafted with textured embroidery reminiscent of tree bark, ideal for winter soirees and intimate festive dinners.

Photo Credit : ( Siorai )

Yehuda By Perona

It features a shirt collar with fur side on the top, two side bone pockets, and striking details. Crafted from premium LWG certified leather.

Photo Credit : ( Perona )

Floral Shirt With Pinstriped Suit By Jorah

With luxe fabrics, and fluid drapes, the brand creates pieces perfect for Christmas dinners and New Year’s nights that call for sophistication without the fuss.

Photo Credit : ( Jorah )

Monkey Hoodie By Mallé

With oversized fleece layers, plush joggers, and organic-cotton essentials, the brand brings warmth and playful personality to winter dressing.

Photo Credit : ( Mallé )

Vipul June In Eye Clouds Oversized Jacket With Baggy Pants By Shahin Mannan

Oversized jacket with hand-embroidered eye, clouds patchwork and lines. It has collar, cuffs, fabric covered buttons, patch pockets and top stitching detail.

Photo Credit : ( Shahin Mannan )

Cotton Printed Batik Shirt By Jaypore

Inspired by traditional Batik artistry, it brings a refined, artisanal touch that lends itself beautifully to layered festive styling for contemporary celebrations.

Photo Credit : ( Jaypore )

Solid Casual Two Piece Suit By Louis Philippe

Perfect for Christmas gatherings, the design offers versatility for layered styling. Impeccably tailored to elevate the silhouette while ensuring all-day comfort.

Photo Credit : ( Louis Philippe )

Mandarin Collar Shirt By Pantaloons

it’s crafted from a lightweight, breathable fabric that offers fluid structure. Perfect for layering under blazers or styling solo for a relaxed yet polished celebration-ready look.

Photo Credit : ( Pantaloons )

The Neville Jacket By Siorai

It is the definitive modern and sophisticated tailored piece in a crisp off-white cotton blend, elevated with subtle abstract threadwork

Photo Credit : ( Siorai )

Coffee Brown Leather Jacket By TZÁR

Crafted from premium distressed leather with a soft fur lining, this brown jacket offers warmth and comfort even in sub-zero temperatures.

Photo Credit : ( TZÁR )

Clint Mix & Match Jacket By Terra Luna

Made from 100% organic, hand-spun, and handwoven Khadi cotton from Amreli, it offers lightweight comfort with a sustainable soul.

Photo Credit : ( Terra Luna )

The Likir Overcoat By AME

It is impeccably tailored and boldly refined, featuring a double-breasted silhouette, peak lapels, and lustrous brass buttons.

Photo Credit : ( AME )