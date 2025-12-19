Dress Him Up, December
A Christmas partywear gifting edit for men who like their festive looks with personality.
It blends polish with comfort in a textured polyester mix. A classic collar and easy fit make it a smart, versatile Christmas gift
It is Crafted with textured embroidery reminiscent of tree bark, ideal for winter soirees and intimate festive dinners.
It features a shirt collar with fur side on the top, two side bone pockets, and striking details. Crafted from premium LWG certified leather.
With luxe fabrics, and fluid drapes, the brand creates pieces perfect for Christmas dinners and New Year’s nights that call for sophistication without the fuss.
With oversized fleece layers, plush joggers, and organic-cotton essentials, the brand brings warmth and playful personality to winter dressing.
Oversized jacket with hand-embroidered eye, clouds patchwork and lines. It has collar, cuffs, fabric covered buttons, patch pockets and top stitching detail.
Inspired by traditional Batik artistry, it brings a refined, artisanal touch that lends itself beautifully to layered festive styling for contemporary celebrations.
Perfect for Christmas gatherings, the design offers versatility for layered styling. Impeccably tailored to elevate the silhouette while ensuring all-day comfort.
it’s crafted from a lightweight, breathable fabric that offers fluid structure. Perfect for layering under blazers or styling solo for a relaxed yet polished celebration-ready look.
It is the definitive modern and sophisticated tailored piece in a crisp off-white cotton blend, elevated with subtle abstract threadwork
Crafted from premium distressed leather with a soft fur lining, this brown jacket offers warmth and comfort even in sub-zero temperatures.
Made from 100% organic, hand-spun, and handwoven Khadi cotton from Amreli, it offers lightweight comfort with a sustainable soul.
It is impeccably tailored and boldly refined, featuring a double-breasted silhouette, peak lapels, and lustrous brass buttons.