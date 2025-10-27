Dulha Diaries: Bollywood’s Take On Men’s Wedding Style
For the men who’d rather be mythic than minimal — this is Bollywood-style dressing; made for entrances, encores, and everything in between.
The bar for wedding season menswear has officially been raised with Ishaan’s sherwani moment offering a hint of boyish charm with Bollywood polish.
Whether in a handwoven kurta or tailored bandhagala, Saif’s Pataudi style is for men who prefer vintage charm over flash.
A cropped sherwani in zardozi threadwork, brocade detailing, and frilled cuffs — perfect to celebrate Karan Johar’s Cannes moment.
Two words, two icons, and desi drip. Varun and Rohit’s looks are basically what happens when culture decides to crash a cool-kid party.
Who says festive style needs a colour overload? Arjun Kapoor shatters stereotypes with a show-stopping all-black ensemble.
Bollywood’s newest dad opts for timelessness over his usual flamboyance. Accented with gold pearls and rings, he lives up to his iconic persona and his new title.
Turban on, kirpan in hand, and heritage fully on display — Diljit Dosanjh makes Black Dandyism feel festive, bold, and totally Punjabi at the MET Gala.