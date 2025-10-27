Dulha Diaries: Bollywood’s Take On Men’s Wedding Style

For the men who’d rather be mythic than minimal — this is Bollywood-style dressing; made for entrances, encores, and everything in between.

Riddhi Sanap
Oct 27, 2025, 05:51 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @shahidkapoor )

Ivory, Intrigue, Ishaan

The bar for wedding season menswear has officially been raised with Ishaan’s sherwani moment offering a hint of boyish charm with Bollywood polish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @rohitbalofficial )

The Pataudi Way: Saif Ali Khan

Whether in a handwoven kurta or tailored bandhagala, Saif’s Pataudi style is for men who prefer vintage charm over flash.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Baroque And Bollywood: Karan Johar

A cropped sherwani in zardozi threadwork, brocade detailing, and frilled cuffs — perfect to celebrate Karan Johar’s Cannes moment.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manishmalhotraworld )

A Gujarati Reverie: Varun Dhawan And Rohit Saraf

Two words, two icons, and desi drip. Varun and Rohit’s looks are basically what happens when culture decides to crash a cool-kid party.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @varundvn )

All Black Everything: Arjun Kapoor

Who says festive style needs a colour overload? Arjun Kapoor shatters stereotypes with a show-stopping all-black ensemble.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manishmalhotraworld )

Ranveer Singh: The Nehru Effect

Bollywood’s newest dad opts for timelessness over his usual flamboyance. Accented with gold pearls and rings, he lives up to his iconic persona and his new title.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Black Dandy Energy: Diljit Dosanjh

Turban on, kirpan in hand, and heritage fully on display — Diljit Dosanjh makes Black Dandyism feel festive, bold, and totally Punjabi at the MET Gala.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @diljitdosanjh )