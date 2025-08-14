Effortless Grace: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Blouse Styles You’ll Want to Try!

Think sleek cuts, rich fabrics and trending backless blouse designs. Here's the insight.

Sneh Lad
Aug 14, 2025, 03:55 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@aditiraohydari )

Subtle Statement With The Blouse

This Sabyasaachi blouse is simple, yet the striped detailing complements the minimalistic tone of the entire look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@aditiraohydari )

Standout Straps

A simple round-neck blouse, but the detailing on the straps adds an elegant touch to the saree. The olive colour of the saree deserves an extra point.

Photo Credit : ( Elahe )

Mirror Moment

Mirror-work on the blouse gives a fresh yet traditional touch to the saree. And she's carried that look very effortlessly.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@aditiraohydari )

Backless is Timeless

Make your bold choices with backless

Photo Credit : ( Elahe )

Statement Sleeves That Steal the Show

Bell sleeves add grace and sophistication. Wear it like Hydari, where you can pair a puffy, flouncy-sleeved blouse with a floral saree!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@aditiraohydari )

Traditional Take

Bansari Blouse with a detailed back is what keeps the look modest & elegant.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@aditiraohydari )

A Blazer Blouse

A modern take on the 'traditional' blouse with embellishments is a statement!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@aditiraohydari )