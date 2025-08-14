Effortless Grace: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Blouse Styles You’ll Want to Try!
Think sleek cuts, rich fabrics and trending backless blouse designs. Here's the insight.
This Sabyasaachi blouse is simple, yet the striped detailing complements the minimalistic tone of the entire look.
A simple round-neck blouse, but the detailing on the straps adds an elegant touch to the saree. The olive colour of the saree deserves an extra point.
Mirror-work on the blouse gives a fresh yet traditional touch to the saree. And she's carried that look very effortlessly.
Make your bold choices with backless
Bell sleeves add grace and sophistication. Wear it like Hydari, where you can pair a puffy, flouncy-sleeved blouse with a floral saree!
Bansari Blouse with a detailed back is what keeps the look modest & elegant.
A modern take on the 'traditional' blouse with embellishments is a statement!