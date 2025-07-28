ELLE Cover Star Throwback: Rashmika Mandanna’s Bold & Timeless Looks
A stunning visual journey through Rashmika Mandanna’s ELLE India cover moment, where South India’s stardom meets high fashion.
A stunning visual journey through Rashmika Mandanna’s ELLE India cover moment, where South India’s stardom meets high fashion.
Versace’s head-to-toe monogram turns into a statement suit that’s sleek, playful, and perfectly balanced between luxury and attitude.
A technical jersey contrast-accent body paired with frayed-hem bootcut jeans, cruiser earrings, and nova sandals—all Louis Vuitton.
Dhruv Kapoor’s handcrafted emoji jacket and jeans paired with Bhaane’s Veronica bralette turn Rashmika into a statement-maker.
Rahul Mishra’s sculpted silver top and flared denims deliver a bold, futuristic twist to cover dressing—glam without going overboard.
Rashmika’s angular sharp pose turns a simple black-and-white look into an editorial shot with attitude and control.
Akok’s asymmetric long shirt paired with Mahesh Notandass’ diamond necklace and Swarovski’s Mesmera ear cuffs + rota bangles makes a case for power minimalism with high-shine accents.
Sharp tailoring and all-black mood give Rashmika a boardroom-to-editorial edge.