ELLE Cover Star Throwback: Rashmika Mandanna’s Bold & Timeless Looks

A stunning visual journey through Rashmika Mandanna’s ELLE India cover moment, where South India’s stardom meets high fashion.

Ananya Kaushik
Jul 28, 2025, 12:04 PM

Logomania, Elevated

Versace’s head-to-toe monogram turns into a statement suit that’s sleek, playful, and perfectly balanced between luxury and attitude.

Rich Contrast

A technical jersey contrast-accent body paired with frayed-hem bootcut jeans, cruiser earrings, and nova sandals—all Louis Vuitton.

Print Clash With Bite

Dhruv Kapoor’s handcrafted emoji jacket and jeans paired with Bhaane’s Veronica bralette turn Rashmika into a statement-maker.

Sculptural Drama Done Right

Rahul Mishra’s sculpted silver top and flared denims deliver a bold, futuristic twist to cover dressing—glam without going overboard.

Monochrome

Rashmika’s angular sharp pose turns a simple black-and-white look into an editorial shot with attitude and control.

White Statement

Akok’s asymmetric long shirt paired with Mahesh Notandass’ diamond necklace and Swarovski’s Mesmera ear cuffs + rota bangles makes a case for power minimalism with high-shine accents.

Power Suit, Power Move

Sharp tailoring and all-black mood give Rashmika a boardroom-to-editorial edge.