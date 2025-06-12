ELLE India Cover Star Shoot Pics: Navya Naveli Nanda
Take a peek into our shoot with the young and dynamic changemaker to see why it packed style, poise and fun!
It happened on a hot, chaotic day in Mumbai, but Navya isn't fazed by that. She just dialed up the confidence at the Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Relaxing by the ornamental staircase, you meet a girl who knows where she's headed
She's like the calm that wraps everything around her beautifully
Navya's been facilitating change for women and leading them to find financial independence.
Outdoors is her vibe, alright!
For her, real power is not about inheriting a legacy, but the ability to transform lives.
From her MBA studies to her work with her NGO, she's forging ahead with her dreams. No, Bollywood isn't on the list.