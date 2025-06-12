ELLE India Cover Star Shoot Pics: Navya Naveli Nanda

Take a peek into our shoot with the young and dynamic changemaker to see why it packed style, poise and fun!

Ismat Tahseen
Jun 12, 2025, 04:20 PM
Photo Credit : ( ELLE India )

Redefining The Mandate

It happened on a hot, chaotic day in Mumbai, but Navya isn't fazed by that. She just dialed up the confidence at the Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Photo Credit : ( ELLE India )

Sage Green For The Win

Relaxing by the ornamental staircase, you meet a girl who knows where she's headed

Photo Credit : ( ELLE India )

Quiet Power

She's like the calm that wraps everything around her beautifully

Photo Credit : ( ELLE INDIA )

Fuelling Empowerment

Navya's been facilitating change for women and leading them to find financial independence.

Photo Credit : ( ELLE India )

Grayscale Gal

Outdoors is her vibe, alright!

Photo Credit : ( ELLE India )

Say Statue!

For her, real power is not about inheriting a legacy, but the ability to transform lives.

Photo Credit : ( ELLE India )

Eye On The Future

From her MBA studies to her work with her NGO, she's forging ahead with her dreams. No, Bollywood isn't on the list.

Photo Credit : ( ELLE INDIA )