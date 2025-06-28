ELLE India Digital Cover Shoot With Sreeleela

The young star talks films, fame, and finding herself in the chaos of it all.

Anamm Inamdar
Jun 28, 2025, 09:30 AM

The People's Star

The young star who at just 22, has already worked in a dozen films, always starts the conversation with how grateful she is for her audience and her fans' love.

Best Of Two Worlds

Sreeleela has completed her MBBS prior to becoming the star that she is today. She doesn’t see acting and medicine as two ends of a spectrum; but as two halves of a whole.

Her Upcoming Bollywood Debut

She debuted in the Kannada film 'Kiss' in 2019, went on to doing several Telugu ones, and then made her way into Bollywood, starring in 'Aashiqui's' third sequel, opposite Kartik Aaryan

Keeping Things Private

Being in a profession that demands immense media presence, she strongly believes in keeping part of her life personal which is a "conscious choice"

Achieving A Balance

Sreeleela prioritises the people who have helped her become who she is today. Staying grounded and not forgetting her roots are among her topmost priorities

Who Is Sreeleela When Not On Set?

She's a family girl, an avid reader, and "Kumbhkaran's little sister," as she loves to sleep.

What Her Perfect Day Off Looks Like

Splitting time between video calls with grandparents, diving into research papers, and bringing grandma’s cherished recipes back to life

Her Family Is Her Foundation

Her mother is her "cocoon of protection" and shares a whimsical relation with her brothers

Dreams And Manifestations

Genres such as period dramas, supernatural thrillers, and layered characters top her professional bucket list. She hopes to entertain and leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Slowing Down With Purpose

Sreeleela is someone who takes her time with everything. Authenticity, creativity, and learning above all is of utmost importance to her, especially in a generation thriving on shortcuts.