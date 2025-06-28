ELLE India Digital Cover Shoot With Sreeleela
The young star talks films, fame, and finding herself in the chaos of it all.
The young star who at just 22, has already worked in a dozen films, always starts the conversation with how grateful she is for her audience and her fans' love.
Sreeleela has completed her MBBS prior to becoming the star that she is today. She doesn’t see acting and medicine as two ends of a spectrum; but as two halves of a whole.
She debuted in the Kannada film 'Kiss' in 2019, went on to doing several Telugu ones, and then made her way into Bollywood, starring in 'Aashiqui's' third sequel, opposite Kartik Aaryan
Being in a profession that demands immense media presence, she strongly believes in keeping part of her life personal which is a "conscious choice"
Sreeleela prioritises the people who have helped her become who she is today. Staying grounded and not forgetting her roots are among her topmost priorities
She's a family girl, an avid reader, and "Kumbhkaran's little sister," as she loves to sleep.
Splitting time between video calls with grandparents, diving into research papers, and bringing grandma’s cherished recipes back to life
Her mother is her "cocoon of protection" and shares a whimsical relation with her brothers
Genres such as period dramas, supernatural thrillers, and layered characters top her professional bucket list. She hopes to entertain and leave a lasting impact on the audience.
Sreeleela is someone who takes her time with everything. Authenticity, creativity, and learning above all is of utmost importance to her, especially in a generation thriving on shortcuts.