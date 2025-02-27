'Euphoria'-Inspired Makeup Looks You Have To Try
From neon graphic liners to rhinestones on your eyelids, it's time to let your makeup be the main character.
Lean into the angelic and iridescent nature of this look.
Don't be scared of embracing colour.
Take statement eyeliner to another level.
For all the shy girlies who aren't ready to fully commit to the 'Euphoria' makeup train, don't worry. Sometimes all you need is cat-eye that can cut.
Shine like the diamond that you are.
Forget the dash of highlighter, go full bejewelled.
There is no such thing as too much makeup. Let your inner child take the wheel.
