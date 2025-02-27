'Euphoria'-Inspired Makeup Looks You Have To Try

From neon graphic liners to rhinestones on your eyelids, it's time to let your makeup be the main character.

Sarah Khatib
Feb 27, 2025, 12:13 PM

Pearlescent Lids

Lean into the angelic and iridescent nature of this look.

Neon Baby

Don't be scared of embracing colour.

Graphic Lids

Take statement eyeliner to another level.

Classic Wings

For all the shy girlies who aren't ready to fully commit to the 'Euphoria' makeup train, don't worry. Sometimes all you need is cat-eye that can cut.

Glitter Tears

Shine like the diamond that you are.

Rhinestone Era

Forget the dash of highlighter, go full bejewelled.

Barbie To The Max

There is no such thing as too much makeup. Let your inner child take the wheel.