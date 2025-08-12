Evening Wear Picks That Will Add An Extra Touch Of Oomph To Your Night

A cocktail night? Girls night? Date night? We've got picks for all your dazzling adventures. There is something for every night and every mood.

Ridhima Shetty
Aug 12, 2025, 02:26 PM

Golden Dusk Dress: Aroka

Straight out of a rom-com, this swoon worthy golden dusk dress is sure to made heads turn.

Brynn Strappy Bow Maxi Dress: Forever New

You can't go wrong with a little black dress. Classy, elegant and to the point.

Lilac Floral Dress: Cover Story

A floral moment has never hurt anybody. With those prints and that silhouette, you'll look like nothing but a floral dream.

Pleated Short Dress: Bodice

A cute stripe moment is always fun. A grunge, rugged look stands out.

Moss Green Dress: ACQUIRE

The pop of colour and an A-line structure is the perfect outfit to make a statement.

Laminated Slip Dress: Dhruv Kapoor

The grape purple is a great colour to make a mysterious impression on whoever you want to. Simple, classic, sexy.

Pearl Embroidered Gown: Dash & Dot

If you want to channel your inner mermaid, this is the gown for you. Makes you look sleek and your dress sure will be talk of the evening