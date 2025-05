Hair Oil

After your hair poofs up with the diffuser, take some oil on your fingers and de-clump those stubborn curls that curled together in one giant curl. This avoids frizz after your hair is dry. @letscurlupdotcom offers a nourishing one. Next turn your head upside down and scrunch to break the gel cast, shake your head to let your curls come alive and voila! you're good to go!