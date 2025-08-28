Nine Different Eyeliner Styles For Every Mood!
Pick your player from these super easy, yet flattering eyeliner looks that will get you compliments all day long!
Pick your player from these super easy, yet flattering eyeliner looks that will get you compliments all day long!
It's called a “classic wing” because it never misses, perfect for day or night, subtle or bold.
It’s fierce and extra, and we're here for it. The cat eye is pure drama, attitude, and instant main character energy.
Pioneered by Katrina in the music video for ‘Dhunki,’ this eye makeup made it to the Met Gala on Kiara. It’s giving grungy, undone, and effortlessly iconic.
Dramatic, edgy, and unapologetic, the double wing liner adds instant runway flair to any look. It's the perfect extra touch to your basic look.
The tightline eyeliner hack is the underdog, making you look chic without the actual eyeliner wing. Tightlining offers subtle definition which we all need sometimes.
Where are my concert and house enthusiast girlies at? You know this is your go-to look and your neon holographic eyeliner is the real star.
Not touching your lash line? That’s the point. Floating liner is edgy, artsy, and perfect for when you’re bored of basic. Take notes, concert girlies, and stand out in that crowd.
This isn’t makeup; it’s art. Graphic liner is that one fine tip paintbrush that we all loved as kids, and now we use it on our eyes.
With its creamy texture and long-lasting formula, gel liner delivers precision and durability for any look, from soft glam to bold drama.
Elongate those wings, add in a pop of colour and experiment with that damn eyeline, because isn't that the whole point?