F1 Nails Are Trending

Brad Pitt fan or not, Formula 1 is everywhere. Here's how they're revving up the fashion scene

Ismat Tahseen
Jul 10, 2025, 04:10 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@victorianicholnails • )

Art On Your Fingers

These hand painted/sculpted designs are hot!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@han.nahkaynails )

Cantaloupe Calling

Go pastel with this one

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@phoebesummernails )

Race Ready

...with this tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@lisanailpower )

Hue Said it!

In honour of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@nailsbyashg )

From The F1 Hero

Inspired by Lewis Hamilton's helmet design... here's a nail look (swipe to the left)

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@lexys_beauty_ )

One for Lewis Hamilton

....nails to match his helmet

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@lexys_beauty_ )

Flaming Hot

Scorch it up with this look

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@glowsugarnails • )

Monotone

Can't go wrong with black and white

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@f1withluana )

Gold Flex

Announce your GP love, baby!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@mxs.nails )