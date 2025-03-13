Face Washes To Splash On Post The Holi Celebration

After all the festivity and fun, get your cleansing plan in place. These face washes gently cleanse your skin, leaving it refreshed and glowing!

Ismat Tahseen
Mar 13, 2025, 07:17 PM

Old School Rituals

The Hand-Worked Red Sandalwood & Saffron Glow-Defining Cleansing Powder powder gently exfoliates to a lathering paste once in contact with water. Great for dull or mature skin

d'you Good Grease Cleansing Balm

Infused with a 4-Oil Ferment Complex and mango seed butter, it removes deeply seated dirt, oil and stubborn makeup without leaving it dry.

Skinvest Clear Win PH 5.5 Face Gel Cleanser

Here's a light face gel that pampers the skin, transforming into a comforting foam. Works for acne-free skin, too

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil

Enriched with soybean oil that dissolves makeup and oil and ginseng seed oil that calms and protects the skin from external damage, it's a win-win.

Mary Cohr Perfect Gel Cleanser

We love a multi-action formula: a gel that transforms into an oil to dissolve impurities and the oil turning into a milky rinse-off emulsion that won't leaving oiliness.

SEREKO Vitamin C Clarifying Cleanser

A non-drying gel cleanser with mild foam that effectively removes dirt, makeup and excess sebum. Has a soothing formula that visibly brightens dull skin, soothes inflammation and prevents acne.

Foxtale's Daily Duet Hydrating Cleanser

With moisture-locking humectants, it deeply hydrates and refreshes your skin, leaving it clean, nourished, and glowing after the festivities

Beauty By Bie: Deep Hydrating Cleanser & Vin Rouge

This duo - a deep hydrating cleanser and renewing face wash - double cleanses without stripping moisture

Brillaire

The 2% Brillare Salicylic and 10% Lactic Acid Face Wash, is infused with lactic acid for mild exfoliation and salicylic acid to target breakouts at the source

Novaskins

Infused with nine potent botanical extracts, this one deeply cleanses and refines the skin's texture, while also soothing the skin.

Sohrai Gentle Cleansing Splash

Enriched with Mahua Oil and Black Cumin, the cleanser removes impurities while keeping the skin soft and balanced, sans leaving it dry.