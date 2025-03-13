Face Washes To Splash On Post The Holi Celebration
After all the festivity and fun, get your cleansing plan in place. These face washes gently cleanse your skin, leaving it refreshed and glowing!
After all the festivity and fun, get your cleansing plan in place. These face washes gently cleanse your skin, leaving it refreshed and glowing!
The Hand-Worked Red Sandalwood & Saffron Glow-Defining Cleansing Powder powder gently exfoliates to a lathering paste once in contact with water. Great for dull or mature skin
Infused with a 4-Oil Ferment Complex and mango seed butter, it removes deeply seated dirt, oil and stubborn makeup without leaving it dry.
Here's a light face gel that pampers the skin, transforming into a comforting foam. Works for acne-free skin, too
Enriched with soybean oil that dissolves makeup and oil and ginseng seed oil that calms and protects the skin from external damage, it's a win-win.
We love a multi-action formula: a gel that transforms into an oil to dissolve impurities and the oil turning into a milky rinse-off emulsion that won't leaving oiliness.
A non-drying gel cleanser with mild foam that effectively removes dirt, makeup and excess sebum. Has a soothing formula that visibly brightens dull skin, soothes inflammation and prevents acne.
With moisture-locking humectants, it deeply hydrates and refreshes your skin, leaving it clean, nourished, and glowing after the festivities
This duo - a deep hydrating cleanser and renewing face wash - double cleanses without stripping moisture
The 2% Brillare Salicylic and 10% Lactic Acid Face Wash, is infused with lactic acid for mild exfoliation and salicylic acid to target breakouts at the source
Infused with nine potent botanical extracts, this one deeply cleanses and refines the skin's texture, while also soothing the skin.
Enriched with Mahua Oil and Black Cumin, the cleanser removes impurities while keeping the skin soft and balanced, sans leaving it dry.
{{ primary_category.name }}