Fall Beauty Inspiration, Courtesy Of Your Favourite On-Screen Characters
There’s just something about fall. Here’s a look back at some iconic looks by our favourite characters.
“Coffee, coffee, coffee,”she screams, even with her makeup and hair. Espresso brown tght-lined eyes and pinkish-brown lips were her signature.
Her dark tight-lined eyes and hair colour are fall makeup essentials. She was the ultimate dark academia clean girl.
Lara’s slicked-back hair and ponytails in this super comforting series made all of us fall in love with her clean looks.
Maeve’s dark feminine makeup, complete with extended eyeliner wings and smudged kohl was the epitome of a rebellious fall look.
The myth, the legend, the baddest bitch of all time, she made us drool over her smokey eyes and picture-perfect curls way before it was even a thing.
Her cute girl-next-door makeup with gloss, blush and a little bit of mascara was every 2000s’ girl's go to makeup in school.
Manhattan's It Girl gave us some amazing fall looks. Her soft nude glam and blowout never missed a beat.
Brunette bangs for fall? Groundbreaking. Need I say more?
Gloomy weather means watching Notting Hill and cherishing Julia Roberts' London-coded barely-there makeup.