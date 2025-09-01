Fall Beauty Inspiration, Courtesy Of Your Favourite On-Screen Characters

There’s just something about fall. Here’s a look back at some iconic looks by our favourite characters.

Tanvee Khanna
Sep 01, 2025, 06:59 PM

Lorelai Gilmore

“Coffee, coffee, coffee,”she screams, even with her makeup and hair. Espresso brown tght-lined eyes and pinkish-brown lips were her signature.

Photo Credit : ( pinterest )

Robin Scherbatsky

Her dark tight-lined eyes and hair colour are fall makeup essentials. She was the ultimate dark academia clean girl.

Photo Credit : ( imdb )

Lara Jean Covey

Lara’s slicked-back hair and ponytails in this super comforting series made all of us fall in love with her clean looks.

Photo Credit : ( pinterest )

Maeve Wiley

Maeve’s dark feminine makeup, complete with extended eyeliner wings and smudged kohl was the epitome of a rebellious fall look.

Photo Credit : ( pinterest )

Katherine Pierce

The myth, the legend, the baddest bitch of all time, she made us drool over her smokey eyes and picture-perfect curls way before it was even a thing.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: thevampirediaries )

Rory Gilmore

Her cute girl-next-door makeup with gloss, blush and a little bit of mascara was every 2000s’ girl's go to makeup in school.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Serena van der Woodsen

Manhattan's It Girl gave us some amazing fall looks. Her soft nude glam and blowout never missed a beat.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: xoxogossipgirl )

Andrea Sachs

Brunette bangs for fall? Groundbreaking. Need I say more?

Photo Credit : ( pinterest )

Anna Scott

Gloomy weather means watching Notting Hill and cherishing Julia Roberts' London-coded barely-there makeup.

Photo Credit : ( imdb )