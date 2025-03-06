Famous Tails: Celebrities And Their Beloved Pets

Some say nepo babies have it best, but we all know who really have it best, the furbabies.

Sarah Khatib
Mar 06, 2025, 12:02 PM

Justin Bieber And Oscar

The tiny dragon himself.

Kendall Jenner And Pyro

They both radiate model energy.

Zendaya And Noon

He may be a miniature schnauzer, but his personality is huge.

Priyanka Chopra And Diana

The princess of her heart.

Jennifer Aniston And Clyde

A girl's best friend.

Nicole Kidman And Julian

Not only her first puppy, but her first dog.

Emily Ratajkowski And Colombo

That is an oversized baby and you cannot convince us otherwise.