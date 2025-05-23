Fashion Archetypes You'll Meet At Every Indian Wedding
Every Indian wedding is a style spectacle, and these fashion personalities steal the spotlight. From glam divas to effortlessly chic guests, they bring all the drama!
Draped in designer everything and strutting like the mandap is Milan Fashion Week. If it’s not couture, it’s cancelled.
Muted lehengas, flowy hair, dewy makeup. Effortlessly elegant — she makes 'just got ready in 10 minutes' look editorial.
No one knows who invited him, but he’s in a sequin sherwani with gelled hair and full sangeet choreography memorised.
Wearing heirloom silk, brocade bandhgalas, and pashminas with generational pride. Emotionally dressed and maybe slightly heartbroken.
From dhoti pants with crop tops to sneakers under her anarkali, She'll redefine weddingwear with quirky flair. She’s comfort-first, drama-always.
Anklets? Check. Bangles? Check. Over-accessorized and overflowing with charm — she’s a walking jewelry box in motion.
Borrowed lehenga, dupatta safety-pinned within an inch of its life — but when she walks in, all eyes are still on her.
He's here for the food but won't even try to blend in. A Safa is all he's giving but weirdly he'll end up being friends with everyone before leaving.