Fashion Archetypes You'll Meet At Every Indian Wedding

Every Indian wedding is a style spectacle, and these fashion personalities steal the spotlight. From glam divas to effortlessly chic guests, they bring all the drama!

Ridhima Shetty
May 23, 2025, 03:30 PM

The Label Lover – Poo

Draped in designer everything and strutting like the mandap is Milan Fashion Week. If it’s not couture, it’s cancelled.

The Minimalist Cousin – Naina

Muted lehengas, flowy hair, dewy makeup. Effortlessly elegant — she makes 'just got ready in 10 minutes' look editorial.

The Overly Committed Plus-One – Rohan

No one knows who invited him, but he’s in a sequin sherwani with gelled hair and full sangeet choreography memorised.

The Heritage Hero – Devdas

Wearing heirloom silk, brocade bandhgalas, and pashminas with generational pride. Emotionally dressed and maybe slightly heartbroken.

The Indo-Western Experimentalist – Millie

From dhoti pants with crop tops to sneakers under her anarkali, She'll redefine weddingwear with quirky flair. She’s comfort-first, drama-always.

The Accessory Fiend – Geet

Anklets? Check. Bangles? Check. Over-accessorized and overflowing with charm — she’s a walking jewelry box in motion.

The Last-Minute Borrower – Rani

Borrowed lehenga, dupatta safety-pinned within an inch of its life — but when she walks in, all eyes are still on her.

The Wedding Crasher- Racho

He's here for the food but won't even try to blend in. A Safa is all he's giving but weirdly he'll end up being friends with everyone before leaving.