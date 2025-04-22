Fashion: The Dress Directory You Didn't Know You Needed

From glam to casual, here’s your ultimate cheat sheet to every dress that a true fashionista should know and love!

Drushti Kadam
Apr 22, 2025, 01:21 PM

Bodycon Dress

Kylie’s bodycon era is proof that curves were always meant to be celebrated in style.

Empire Waist Dress

Ariana’s giving major princess energy—floating through life one empire waist at a time.

Tulle Dress

Dark romance meets dreamy tulle—Jenna’s goth-glam era is floating in style.

Tent Dress

Sabrina’s tent dress is proof that volume = drama, and we’re here for every breezy second.

Asymmetrical Dress

Symmetry is overrated—Anya Taylor-Joy proves balance lives in the bold.

Mermaid Dress

Sydney’s mermaid dress is pure magic—fitted, fierce, and flared like a true sea queen.

Sheath Dress

Zendaya’s sheath dress is sleek, chic, and serves up endless elegance—minimalism at its finest.