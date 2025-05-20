Fashion Trends From The 2000s Making A Comeback

Y2K fashion is ruling 2025—think low-rise jeans, velour tracksuits, and tiny shoulder bags all back from the vault. It’s nostalgia with a twist!

Ridhima Shetty
May 20, 2025, 12:25 PM

Velour Tracksuits

Juicy, plush, and unapologetically extra. Cozy meets iconic.

Baby Clips

Tiny accessories, major nostalgia. The ultimate throwback detail!

Low-Rise Jeans

Waistlines dropped—and so did jaws. The Y2K rebel look is back!

Skater Sneakers

Chunky, bold, and built to cruise—Vans, DCs, and Etnies are skating back

Mini Shoulder Bags

Tiny but trendy. The ultimate early-2000s arm candy returns.

Caption Tees

Sassy slogans, cheeky vibes—say it with your chest (literally).

Capri Pants

Halfway to pants, all the way back in style!