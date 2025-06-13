Father's Day: The Ultimate Grooming Gift Guide

Whether he’s into timeless scents, self-care rituals, or a little everyday luxury, these Father’s Day gifts are handpicked to make him feel seen, celebrated, and seriously pampered!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 13, 2025, 09:11 AM

Tailor’s Shaving Cream Soap

Rich, creamy, and nostalgic — this shave soap makes every morning feel like a ritual. A great way to treat dad to some timeless self-care

Ralph Lauren POLO 67 Eau de Toilette

A fresh, bold scent that blends citrus and woods with a sporty edge. Perfect gift for the dad who’s effortlessly cool and always on the go

Etude Soonjung Director’s Tone-up Sun Cream

Lightweight, calming, and subtly brightening, this sun cream is perfect for the dad who's outdoorsy but needs to care about sun exposure

Givenchy Eau de Parfum Ambrée

The fragrance's bold signature is adorned in gold for gentlemen who live in the spotlight

Fraganote Chivas Luxe Collective Discovery Set

This set pairs whiskey-smoky accords with vibrant oud and amber notes; a bold and refined balance

Traya Nourish Hair Oil

A powerhouse blend of 9 cold-pressed oils and Ayurvedic herbs gives your dad the gift of healthier hair—and a little pampering time to himself

Calvin Klein Eternity Amber Essence For Men

A versatile, enduring signature scent that’s classic, confident, and always reliable

Set Wet Styling Hair Clay Wax

A smart pick for daily grooming—keeps his style fresh and textured from morning meetings to evening plans

MAGO The Starter Kit

A thoughtful gift for dads just dipping their toes into skincare—simple, effective, and great for keeping fresh at home or on the go

KILIAN Paris Angels' Share Perfume

A luxurious gift for the dad who enjoys a rich pour, a good story, and leaving a lasting impression!

Ceuticoz Ivorine Daily Moisturizer

An easy upgrade for his daily routine—nourishes and evens skin tone without any greasy finish, perfect for keeping him looking fresh year-round! Available at dermatologists' clinics

Nourish Mantra Men's Grooming Combo

For the dad who never misses a beat, this cleanser and beard oil set keeps him feeling fresh, confident, and cared for every day!

The Body Shop White Musk Duo

Clean, classic, and quietly confident—this scent combo adds a refreshing touch to his daily routine and lingers just enough to make a mark

Bath And Body Works Vanilla Noir Collection

Deep, creamy vanilla swirls with hints of plum and musk—ideal for dads who appreciate understated richness in their daily rituals

Aminu Daily Care Set

Designed to match his pace, this two-step skincare routine is ideal for dads who value both effectiveness and simplicity

House Of Moksha Vetiver Oud Eau De Parfum

Earthy vetiver meets smoky oud in this bold, grounding fragrance. For the person who brings calm strength to every room he walks into

La Pink Perfume Men Gift Set

Four sleek French-inspired 8 ml scents in one polished pack. A versatile surprise for him to discover a signature scent without the splurge!

Brillare Minty Fresh Gift Set

A refreshing pick to jumpstart Father’s Day with a burst of fresh confidence!

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer Youth Power Creme

A luxurious treat that gives dad's skin a firmer, more radiant finish—perfect for showing he deserves a moment of indulgence every day!

Salt. The Father's Day Bundle

For the man who taught you to smile, gift him something that helps him protect his!

IS CLINICAL Pure Calm Collection

A calming, comprehensive set that allows dad to unwind and care for his skin effortlessly, whether post-shave or after a busy day!