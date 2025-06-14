Father’s Day Watch Edit: Time Honoured, Time Treasured

Celebrate your dad with a curated lineup of standout timepieces. Flip through these visual stories to find the perfect wrist companion gift for Father’s Day.

Ananya Kaushik
Jun 14, 2025, 11:22 AM

The Classicist: Frederique Constant Moonphase

This Frederique Constant Moonphase timepiece is a masterclass in quiet elegance. Roman numerals, an open-heart movement, and a moonphase complication are housed in a deep blue guilloché dial—classic yet soulful. The polished case and rich leather strap reflect a man who lives by timeless values but never looks dated. Sophistication at every glance, from Geneva to Sunday brunch. Available via Frederique Constant or Ethos Watches.

The Gentleman — Michael Kors Lexington

For the dad who nails polish from school runs to board meetings, the Lexington delivers sleek confidence. Its beveled gold-tone bezel and two-tone bracelet catch the light and compliments alike. A refined staple that elevates everyday style with a subtle luxe vibe. Buy from Michael Kors website.

The Iconic Aluminium — Bvlgari Aluminium

A modern classic reimagined: lightweight 41 mm aluminium case meets bold black rubber bezel engraved 'Bvlgari'. Limited to 1,200 pieces, it’s water-resistant up to 100 m and built for adventure. A premium pick for the dad who appreciates performance and luxury. Find on Bvlgari website.

The Opulent Masterpiece — H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Rainbow

A tourbillon dressed in red gold, encircled by 60 invisibly set sapphires that radiate over a Vantablack-like dial. Satin and polished finishes blend flawlessly, while the rainbow gemstones inject vibrant elegance. A showstopper for the dad who embraces bold refinement and technical brilliance. Buy from Ethos Watches.

The Bold One — Diesel Mr. Daddy Slim

Make a statement without the bulk: Diesel’s reimagined Mr. Daddy Slim is 30% thinner, yet retains that signature Diesel attitude. The gray sunray dial, brushed gray stainless steel bracelet and multiple time-zone functions fuse utility with unapologetic style. For dads who command attention and crave a modern edge in a streamlined silhouette. Buy from Diesel website.

The Urban Radiance — Bell & Ross BR 05 Blue Gold 40 mm

A study in refined minimalism: 40 mm rose gold case meets deep navy sunray dial, balancing elegance and city-ready toughness. Rose-gold appliqué numerals ensure clarity in reading the time. Integrated gold bracelet (or blue rubber strap) fits seamlessly into modern dad life. Available at Ethos Watches.

The Modern Minimalist — Carl Suchy & Söhne Waltz N°1 Skeleton

A limited-edition marvel (just five per year) marrying Viennese modernism with openworked artistry. The 41.5 mm steel case frames a skeleton dial with guilloché detail and a rotating seconds disc at 6 o’clock. For the connoisseur dad who values architectural clarity and horological finesse. Available at Ethos Watches.

The Horological Rebel — Ulysse Nardin Freak ONE

No dial, no hands, no crown—just pure movement artistry rotating once per hour inside a 44 mm case. This kinetic sculpture earned the 2023 GPHG Iconic prize. A daring statement of innovation and independence for the father who defies convention. Wearing it is a conversation in motion—pure horological art on the wrist. Buy from Ethos Watches.

The Collector — Superman x Fossil S-Shield

Celebrate heroism on his wrist with this epic Fossil × Superman collaboration. Inspired by archival DC motifs, the dial and strap nod to the Man of Steel in every detail. Packaged in exclusive movie-themed tins, complete with certificate of authenticity—this piece levels up any fan’s collection. Buy from Fossil website.

The Everyday Edge: Timex Black Dial Multifunction Watch

This all-black multifunction timepiece from Timex features rose gold-tone accents that elevate its everyday practicality. The three sub-dials display day, date, and 24-hour time, while the sleek black stainless steel bracelet brings subtle edge to any look. A fuss-free essential for men who prefer quiet confidence over flashy frills. Buy from Timex website

The Evolved One: Titan Astral

Not your typical dad. He’s stylish, steady, and always on the move. Titan Astral, the brand’s first concealed automatic, matches his pace—elegant on the outside, powerful within. With a champagne gold finish and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, it’s built for boardrooms, bedtime stories, and everything in between. Buy from Titan Website.