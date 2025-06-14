Father’s Day Watch Edit: Time Honoured, Time Treasured
Celebrate your dad with a curated lineup of standout timepieces. Flip through these visual stories to find the perfect wrist companion gift for Father’s Day.
This Frederique Constant Moonphase timepiece is a masterclass in quiet elegance. Roman numerals, an open-heart movement, and a moonphase complication are housed in a deep blue guilloché dial—classic yet soulful. The polished case and rich leather strap reflect a man who lives by timeless values but never looks dated. Sophistication at every glance, from Geneva to Sunday brunch. Available via Frederique Constant or Ethos Watches.
For the dad who nails polish from school runs to board meetings, the Lexington delivers sleek confidence. Its beveled gold-tone bezel and two-tone bracelet catch the light and compliments alike. A refined staple that elevates everyday style with a subtle luxe vibe. Buy from Michael Kors website.
A modern classic reimagined: lightweight 41 mm aluminium case meets bold black rubber bezel engraved 'Bvlgari'. Limited to 1,200 pieces, it’s water-resistant up to 100 m and built for adventure. A premium pick for the dad who appreciates performance and luxury. Find on Bvlgari website.
A tourbillon dressed in red gold, encircled by 60 invisibly set sapphires that radiate over a Vantablack-like dial. Satin and polished finishes blend flawlessly, while the rainbow gemstones inject vibrant elegance. A showstopper for the dad who embraces bold refinement and technical brilliance. Buy from Ethos Watches.
Make a statement without the bulk: Diesel’s reimagined Mr. Daddy Slim is 30% thinner, yet retains that signature Diesel attitude. The gray sunray dial, brushed gray stainless steel bracelet and multiple time-zone functions fuse utility with unapologetic style. For dads who command attention and crave a modern edge in a streamlined silhouette. Buy from Diesel website.
A study in refined minimalism: 40 mm rose gold case meets deep navy sunray dial, balancing elegance and city-ready toughness. Rose-gold appliqué numerals ensure clarity in reading the time. Integrated gold bracelet (or blue rubber strap) fits seamlessly into modern dad life. Available at Ethos Watches.
A limited-edition marvel (just five per year) marrying Viennese modernism with openworked artistry. The 41.5 mm steel case frames a skeleton dial with guilloché detail and a rotating seconds disc at 6 o’clock. For the connoisseur dad who values architectural clarity and horological finesse. Available at Ethos Watches.
No dial, no hands, no crown—just pure movement artistry rotating once per hour inside a 44 mm case. This kinetic sculpture earned the 2023 GPHG Iconic prize. A daring statement of innovation and independence for the father who defies convention. Wearing it is a conversation in motion—pure horological art on the wrist. Buy from Ethos Watches.
Celebrate heroism on his wrist with this epic Fossil × Superman collaboration. Inspired by archival DC motifs, the dial and strap nod to the Man of Steel in every detail. Packaged in exclusive movie-themed tins, complete with certificate of authenticity—this piece levels up any fan’s collection. Buy from Fossil website.
This all-black multifunction timepiece from Timex features rose gold-tone accents that elevate its everyday practicality. The three sub-dials display day, date, and 24-hour time, while the sleek black stainless steel bracelet brings subtle edge to any look. A fuss-free essential for men who prefer quiet confidence over flashy frills. Buy from Timex website
Not your typical dad. He’s stylish, steady, and always on the move. Titan Astral, the brand’s first concealed automatic, matches his pace—elegant on the outside, powerful within. With a champagne gold finish and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, it’s built for boardrooms, bedtime stories, and everything in between. Buy from Titan Website.