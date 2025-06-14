Father’s Day Watch Edit: Time Honoured, Time Treasured

The Classicist: Frederique Constant Moonphase

This Frederique Constant Moonphase timepiece is a masterclass in quiet elegance. Roman numerals, an open-heart movement, and a moonphase complication are housed in a deep blue guilloché dial—classic yet soulful. The polished case and rich leather strap reflect a man who lives by timeless values but never looks dated. Sophistication at every glance, from Geneva to Sunday brunch. Available via Frederique Constant or Ethos Watches.