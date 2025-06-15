Fatjher's Day: The Accessories For Effortless Dad Style

This Father’s Day, we spotlight the accessories that your dad deserves—classic, cool, and full of character.

Isha Kothari
Jun 15, 2025, 11:11 AM

Vintage Watch

Timeless and trusted—just like him.

Cufflink

Elegant finishing touches that speak to his quiet sophistication and timeless charm.

Belt

The understated backbone of every outfit—classic, dependable, and always put together.

Sunglasses

Bold frames that reflect his cool confidence and effortless sense of style.

Cap

Whether it’s worn forward or backwards, it’s a nod to his laid-back legacy.

Card Holder

Minimalist, refined, and made to keep up with his no-fuss mindset.

Fun Socks

The most underrated statement piece—comfortable, quirky, and full of character, just like him.

Keychain

A small piece with a big story, always in hand, always with him.

Chain

Subtle yet strong, a hint of personal style that holds quiet power.