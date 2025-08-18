Fenty Is Here! 11 Beauty Brand Launches You Need

Fenty is here, and so are these exciting new launches. Here are the 11 new beauty launches that you need to know about before they sell out.

Tanvee Khanna
Aug 18, 2025, 06:20 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram @fentybeauty )

Fenty Beauty Lands in India!

Fenty is here, and their Shadowstix Diamond Veil is worth all the hype! It comes in two exquisite shades, perfect for the festive season.

Photo Credit : ( https://sephora.in )

Simply Nam's Hydrafit Colour Correctors

This Hyfrafit colour corrector blends like a dream, feels weightless, and will leave your skin looking naturally flawless.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.simplynam.com )

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush

Say hello to the newest blush launch by our all-time favourite brand. This baby has an air-light texture and buildable pigment for a beautiful flush of colour.

YSL Beauty - The Scent Of Luxury

Catch feelings, not alcohol, with YSL Beauty's newest alcohol-free parfum, which smells like summertime and makes you feel fresh as a daisy.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.yslbeauty.com )

OPI Nail Paints - Jelly Nails Are Back!

It's 2025, and jelly nails are so back. For bold, glossy nails that last, OPI Infinite Shine Black Onyx offers intense colour without UV damage.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.tirabeauty.com )

Kérastase Gloss Absolu

The new Gloss Absolu range by Kérastase delivers lasting gloss, smoothness, and bounce without weighing down the hair.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.kerastase.in )

Peach & Lily Mini Protein Exosome Bioactive Ampoule

Say goodbye to early collagen loss with this triple-action ampoule that delivers exosomes and growth for radiant skin.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.peachandlily.com )

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint In Lemontini

Butter yellow is last season; it's time for lemontini. This limited edition gold shimmer meets juicy lemon vibes in the Lemontini Lip Tint that hydrates and shines all summer long.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.rhodeskin.com )

Sommer Beauty - The Mascara That Won't Smudge

Meet your new fave mascara—a tubing formula for intense length and volume that stays all day without irritation.

Photo Credit : ( https://sommerbeauty.in )

Purveda - Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Science

If you're into Ayurvedic and natural beauty, then Puraveda is for you. A brand born out of the fusion between Ayurveda, science and beauty.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.tirabeauty.com )

PAC tinted lip oils

Meet your lip oil upgrade. The newly launched PAC Tinted Lip Oil hydrates with hyaluronic acid, plumps over time, and leaves a long-lasting sheer tint.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.paccosmetics.com )

Time To Glow Up!

These fresh picks are sure give your vanity a glow up this season.

Photo Credit : ( https://www.rhodeskin.com )