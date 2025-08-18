Fenty Is Here! 11 Beauty Brand Launches You Need
Fenty is here, and so are these exciting new launches. Here are the 11 new beauty launches that you need to know about before they sell out.
Fenty is here, and so are these exciting new launches. Here are the 11 new beauty launches that you need to know about before they sell out.
Fenty is here, and their Shadowstix Diamond Veil is worth all the hype! It comes in two exquisite shades, perfect for the festive season.
This Hyfrafit colour corrector blends like a dream, feels weightless, and will leave your skin looking naturally flawless.
Say hello to the newest blush launch by our all-time favourite brand. This baby has an air-light texture and buildable pigment for a beautiful flush of colour.
Catch feelings, not alcohol, with YSL Beauty's newest alcohol-free parfum, which smells like summertime and makes you feel fresh as a daisy.
It's 2025, and jelly nails are so back. For bold, glossy nails that last, OPI Infinite Shine Black Onyx offers intense colour without UV damage.
The new Gloss Absolu range by Kérastase delivers lasting gloss, smoothness, and bounce without weighing down the hair.
Say goodbye to early collagen loss with this triple-action ampoule that delivers exosomes and growth for radiant skin.
Butter yellow is last season; it's time for lemontini. This limited edition gold shimmer meets juicy lemon vibes in the Lemontini Lip Tint that hydrates and shines all summer long.
Meet your new fave mascara—a tubing formula for intense length and volume that stays all day without irritation.
If you're into Ayurvedic and natural beauty, then Puraveda is for you. A brand born out of the fusion between Ayurveda, science and beauty.
Meet your lip oil upgrade. The newly launched PAC Tinted Lip Oil hydrates with hyaluronic acid, plumps over time, and leaves a long-lasting sheer tint.
These fresh picks are sure give your vanity a glow up this season.