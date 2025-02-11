Fictional Couples We Cannot Help But Ship

But before I get to the list, let's have a moment of silence for all my favourite books that don't have any live action adaptations yet.

Sarah Khatib
Feb 11, 2025, 02:05 PM

Monica & Chandler (Friends)

Featuring their ever-iconic third wheel.

Rapunzel & Flynn (Tangled)

Eight-year-old me's brain chemistry was forever altered.

Lara Jean & Peter Kavinsky (To All The Boys I've Loved Before)

The Gen Z rom-com it couple.

Charlie & Nick (Heartstopper)

If only high school love was actually genuinely like this.

Jo & Laurie (Little Women)

From the pages to the screen, I will simply never get over them.

Hazel Grace & Augustus Waters (The Fault In Our Stars)

Okay? Okay.

Rose & Jack (Titanic)

Our hearts will always go on.

Peter Parker & Gwen Stacy (The Amazing Spider-Man)

Across every timeline and every lifetime.

Kaz & Inej (Shadow & Bone)

Whoever thought that a love so pure could blossom in the Barrel?

Cecilia & Robbie (Atonement)

There was no actual happy ever after, so she wrote one for them.

Louisa & Will (Me Before You)

She was never going to change his mind but they changed our lives.