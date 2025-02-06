With 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' All Set For 2025, Check Out Other Sci-Fi Favourites
Here's our list of action-packed and bingeable movies to keep you company until the newest addition to the cult classic series hits cinemas.
A group of scientists must outwit a prehistoric megalodon shark before it wreaks havoc in the deep sea.
A giant ape is captured from a mysterious island and brought to civilisation, with disastrous consequences.
Genetically-enhanced sharks turn on their creators in an underwater research facility.
Pilots control towering robots to battle monstrous creatures emerging from the ocean’s depths.
he legendary titan rises to restore balance as humanity faces colossal threats.
This classic is about a seaside town is terrorised by a monstrous great white shark, triggering a desperate hunt to stop it.
A documentary crew in the Amazon becomes prey to a giant, deadly snake.
