With 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' All Set For 2025, Check Out Other Sci-Fi Favourites

Here's our list of action-packed and bingeable movies to keep you company until the newest addition to the cult classic series hits cinemas.

The Meg

A group of scientists must outwit a prehistoric megalodon shark before it wreaks havoc in the deep sea.

King Kong

A giant ape is captured from a mysterious island and brought to civilisation, with disastrous consequences.

Deep Blue Sea

Genetically-enhanced sharks turn on their creators in an underwater research facility.

Pacific Rim

Pilots control towering robots to battle monstrous creatures emerging from the ocean’s depths.

Godzilla

he legendary titan rises to restore balance as humanity faces colossal threats.

Jaws

This classic is about a seaside town is terrorised by a monstrous great white shark, triggering a desperate hunt to stop it.

Anaconda

A documentary crew in the Amazon becomes prey to a giant, deadly snake.