Films To Definitely Watch If You Love Fashion
Wearing a trendy outfit is one thing. Knowing the references? Another. These films aren’t optional — they’re foundational.
Cher Horowitz didn’t just wear outfits; she curated them, with a digital closet system that was ahead of its time. The film made teen style totally high fashion.
Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress made cinematic history. But it’s more than pearls and pastries — this film sealed the blueprint for timeless elegance.
Audrey Tautou channels the rise of Gabrielle Chanel before she was "Coco." It’s restrained elegance, masculine tailoring, and the grit behind one of fashion’s most influential women.
Follow Raf Simons as he races against time to create his debut Dior couture collection. It’s nerves, art, and atelier magic — a rare behind-the-seams look at fashion’s most hallowed house.
Dark. Daring. Devastating. McQueen's creations were hauntingly beautiful — and this documentary captures the highs and heartbreak of fashion’s wildest visionary. Watch for skulls, roses, and soul.
Vivienne Westwood wasn’t here to please — she was here to provoke. A self-taught designer who lit the match under punk fashion, she rejected everything the industry worshipped: trends, tradition, capitalism, and even the Crown. This documentary captures her rise from 70s anarchy to runway royalty — all while turning corsets, kilts, and chaos into a political statement.
Elle Woods didn’t just wear pink — she weaponized a single bold colour. From campus queen to courtroom couture, this film reminds us fashion can be both pretty and powerful.
Go inside fashion’s most theatrical night. Andrew Bolton, Anna Wintour, Rihanna — this is art, spectacle, and status coming together for the cultural fashion moment of the year.
Emma Stone’s fashion revenge fantasy is a wild ride of antihero style. Before she was a villain, she was a visionary. Think The Devil Wears Prada meets Vivienne Westwood on speed.
It’s scandal served in vintage Gucci. House of Gucci is a runway of betrayal, ambition, and unapologetic excess. Think gold chains, crimson lips, ski-chic coats, and enough leopard print to claw your way to the top. It’s fashion as seduction, and status as strategy.
A glossy plunge into the fashion world's ruthless glam. Miranda Priestly is terrifyingly fabulous, and Andy Sachs goes from clueless to couture — all under Chanel boots.