5 Superfoods You Shouldn’t Skip This Winter

This year calls for a winter chill like none before, and its vital that you indulge in self-care & wellness practices that protect you from within.

Why Winter Superfoods Are Essential

Protection against the seasonal dull requires something more than a comfort re-run of “The Holiday”, we need to be warmed from the inside. Here’s top five indian superfoods that’ll keep your nourished all winter.

1. Fresh Turmeric (Kachi Haldi)

Golden milk? No, just good old haldi-ka dooth from nanis cookbook. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help your body build a quiet, internal defence against winter infections.

2. Sesame Seeds (Til)

Sesame laddoos aren’t just festive nostalgia, they’re the top contender on the superfood list. They’re the answer to weak bones and fatigue with their richness calcium and healthy fats that support joints and long-term strength.

3. Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

Dull, lifeless strands? Amla is the ultimate superfood for your hair this winter. It roots, boosts natural shine, and supports scalp vitality making it the hair health hero.

4. Edible Gum (Gond)

Edible gum aids tissue repair and physical recovery, providing deep nourishment and sustained energy when the body needs restoration more than stimulation - the icon of winter superfoods!

5. Mustard Greens (Sarson)

If winter had a flavour, it would be sarson. This winter food supports blood health and circulation, helping oxygen flow better in colder months when heaviness and lethargy tend to set in.

Bonus Tip!

Pair these with warm cooking methods - slow simmering, ghee tempering, and spices for the ultimate winter season food to help you stay balanced through the cold.

Embrace These Superfoods For A Stronger Winter

Winter wellness isn’t about trends, it’s about returning to what’s always worked. We’re talking Indian superfoods that go straight from tradition to your plate.