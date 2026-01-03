No Melatonin Needed: Five Yoga Poses For Better Sleep
A beauty stretch for beauty rest. Practice soft yoga for sleep & invite deep, luminous rest.
According to Anshuka Parwani, slow bedtime yogasana is where relaxation meets ritual. A quiet reset for body, breath, and beauty sleep.
A grounding forward fold that quiets mental noise and supports yoga for good sleep.
A restorative yoga pose for sleep that opens hips, softens the heart, and releases stored tension.
Playful yet calming, this pose melts lower-back stress— essential yoga for better sleep.
A gentle lift that counteracts daily fatigue and nurtures circulation.
A slow twist that detoxifies the spine and settles the nervous system before sleep.
These poses signal the body to slow down, making them ideal yoga for sleep rituals.
Create a quiet corner, dim lights, and flow through these yoga poses for a slow, mindful rest.
Nightly yogasana transforms rest into custom, and sleep into self-care.