No Melatonin Needed: Five Yoga Poses For Better Sleep

A beauty stretch for beauty rest. Practice soft yoga for sleep & invite deep, luminous rest.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Why Bedtime Yoga Matters?

According to Anshuka Parwani, slow bedtime yogasana is where relaxation meets ritual. A quiet reset for body, breath, and beauty sleep.

Janu Sirsasana (Head-To-Knee Pose)

A grounding forward fold that quiets mental noise and supports yoga for good sleep.

Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclined Butterfly Pose)

A restorative yoga pose for sleep that opens hips, softens the heart, and releases stored tension.

Ananda Balasana (Happy Baby Pose)

Playful yet calming, this pose melts lower-back stress— essential yoga for better sleep.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

A gentle lift that counteracts daily fatigue and nurtures circulation.

Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine Spinal Twist)

A slow twist that detoxifies the spine and settles the nervous system before sleep.

Why These Poses Work For Sleep

These poses signal the body to slow down, making them ideal yoga for sleep rituals.

How To Practice Them At Night

Create a quiet corner, dim lights, and flow through these yoga poses for a slow, mindful rest.

End Your Day With Intention

Nightly yogasana transforms rest into custom, and sleep into self-care.

