Fluffy Nails: Cosy Or Cringe?

Are you an obsessive nail experimentalist? Turn your nails into a soft emotional support set, because who says fabric is only for fashion?

Team ELLE
Feb 22, 2025, 12:04 PM

Candy Land

There’s no such thing as too colourful, let your inner child run wild

Cottony

Soft, dreamy, and as sweet as a cloud!

50 Shades Of Grey

Because one shade of grey just isn't enough - just look at all that texture play!

Bumblebee

This fun pairing of black and yellow is definitely going to get you loads of compliments

Velvet Hearts

Bold wine nails with a touch of romance, featuring a fluffy heart for that extra love!

90's Cowgirl

Moo-ve over basic nails, cow print is taking over!

Trippy

Perfect for music festivals, or just to make your boho side happy