Fluffy Nails: Cosy Or Cringe?
Are you an obsessive nail experimentalist? Turn your nails into a soft emotional support set, because who says fabric is only for fashion?
There’s no such thing as too colourful, let your inner child run wild
Soft, dreamy, and as sweet as a cloud!
Because one shade of grey just isn't enough - just look at all that texture play!
This fun pairing of black and yellow is definitely going to get you loads of compliments
Bold wine nails with a touch of romance, featuring a fluffy heart for that extra love!
Moo-ve over basic nails, cow print is taking over!
Perfect for music festivals, or just to make your boho side happy
