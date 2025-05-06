Fragrances that Match Your Star Sign

Find your perfect fragrance based on your zodiac! From bold Aries to dreamy Pisces, your stars are calling.

Drushti Kadam
May 06, 2025, 04:57 PM

Aries: Creed - Aventus

Bursting with bold citrus and a whisper of smoke, this fragrance struts in like it owns the place, fiery, fearless, and totally Aries.

Taurus: Diptyque - Eau Rose

Rosy, juicy, and wrapped in musk, like a plush garden nap, pure Taurus bliss.

Gemini: Jo Malone - English Pear & Freesia

Bright, flirty, and full of surprises, just like a Gemini in a bottle.

Cancer: Byredo - Gypsy Water

Cozy woods and a hint of sweetness, like a warm hug for tender-hearted Cancers.

Leo: Tom Ford - Black Orchid

Bold, sexy, and impossible to ignore, Leo energy in full roar.

Virgo: Chloé - Eau de Parfum

Clean florals with a polished edge, Virgo perfection in a bottle.

Libra: Gaerlain - Shalimar

Elegant, creamy, and perfectly balanced, just like a true Libra vibe.

Scorpio: Memo Paris - African Leather

Dark spice and leather that smolders, Scorpio, unbottled and unforgettable.

Sagittarius: Le Labo - Santal 33

Smoky woods and wanderlust, Sagittarius in adventure mode.

Capricorn: CHANEL - Sycomore

Smoky vetiver with a luxe twist, grounded, but always making a statement.

Aquarius: Maison Francis Kurkdjian - Aqua Celestia

Crisp lime, mint, and black currant, perfect for Aquarius' free-spirited flair.

Pisces: Viktor & Rolf - Flowerbomb

A burst of flowers with a touch of romance, perfect for Pisces’ heart of gold.