Fragrances That Smell Like Freshly Brewed Coffee
Love the smell of freshly brewed coffee? Here are a few fragrances that capture the comforting aroma in a bottle!
You're sitting at a cozy cafe; the smell of freshly roasted Arabica beans coats the air. This fragrance smells exactly like that!
Intoxicated captures the essence of a cup of rich Turkish coffee. Laced with green cardamom, this fragrance is certainly addictive.
Devotion blends fresh lemon, rich coffee, and earthy patchouli for a scent that lingers after hours.
This rich fragrance smells like woody oud and a creamy cappuccino.
With primary notes of espresso, cappuccino, and cocoa, this fragrance will always be on your mind, just like the songstress' track Espresso.
This one combines the intensity of coffee with the creaminess of almond and the freshness of Bulgarian rose.
This fragrance features a fresh blend of top notes - coffee santos & lemon, and the base note vetiver rounds it off nicely.
This number infuses delicate notes of rose with dark coffee and incense resin.
Notes of Irish whiskey and vanilla coffee make this fragrance smell like a morning pick-me-up with a touch of weekend spirit.
Black Opium features a blend of sultry and energising coffee accord, orange blossom, and cedarwood.