Fragrances That Smell Like Freshly Brewed Coffee

Love the smell of freshly brewed coffee? Here are a few fragrances that capture the comforting aroma in a bottle!

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 22, 2025, 04:12 PM
Photo Credit : ( Unsplash )

Maison Margiela Replica - Coffee Break

You're sitting at a cozy cafe; the smell of freshly roasted Arabica beans coats the air. This fragrance smells exactly like that!

Kilian Paris Intoxicated

Intoxicated captures the essence of a cup of rich Turkish coffee. Laced with green cardamom, this fragrance is certainly addictive.

Dolce Gabbana Devotion For Men

Devotion blends fresh lemon, rich coffee, and earthy patchouli for a scent that lingers after hours.

Kayali Café Oud

This rich fragrance smells like woody oud and a creamy cappuccino.

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter - Me Espresso

With primary notes of espresso, cappuccino, and cocoa, this fragrance will always be on your mind, just like the songstress' track Espresso.

Carolina Herrera - Good Girl

This one combines the intensity of coffee with the creaminess of almond and the freshness of Bulgarian rose.

Akro Awake

This fragrance features a fresh blend of top notes - coffee santos & lemon, and the base note vetiver rounds it off nicely.

Tom Ford Café Rose

This number infuses delicate notes of rose with dark coffee and incense resin.

Bath & Body Works - Coffee & Whiskey

Notes of Irish whiskey and vanilla coffee make this fragrance smell like a morning pick-me-up with a touch of weekend spirit.

Yves Saint Laurent - Black Opium

Black Opium features a blend of sultry and energising coffee accord, orange blossom, and cedarwood.