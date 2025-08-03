Friend Groups Who Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

From brunch tables to emotional breakdowns, these fictional friendships had us hooked. Here’s to the dream crews that defined our screens.

Diya Jain
Aug 03, 2025, 03:51 PM

Serena And Blair - Gossip Girl

From catfights to couture weeks, their bond survived everything. Well, almost. XOXO, GG.

Sex And The City Girls

Four friends, infinite drama, and even more Manolos. They dated half of Manhattan, overshared over cosmos, and made being single look seriously stylish.

Raju, Farhan And Rancho- 3 Idiots

Engineering? Optional. Friendship? Forever. From hostel chaos to heartfelt comebacks, this trio gave us tears, laughs, and a masterclass in sticking together.

The Plastics - Mean Girls

On Wednesdays, they wore pink and ruled the school with savage one-liners, symmetrical outfits, and an ironclad Burn Book. Toxic? Yes. Iconic? Absolutely.

Bunny, Naina, Avi & Aditi – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Four friends and a whole lot of growing up. From Manali madness to Udaipur reunions, they proved that even when life pulls you apart, love and nostalgia bring you back.

Kabir, Arjun & Imran – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three boys, one road trip through Spain, and the therapy session no one saw coming. Tackling fears and friendship, this is what healing in Bollywood looks like.

Hitchcock & Scully – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Messy desks and messier diets. Hitchcock and Scully redefined ride-or-die. Bonded by processed meat, recliner chairs, and an unshakable sense of comfort.

Harry, Ron & Hermione – Harry Potter

One dark lord and three besties. Harry, Ron, and Hermione proved that courage comes in all forms, especially when paired with loyalty, logic, and a well-placed spell.

Akash, Sameer And Sid - Dil Chahta Hai

Three boys, one Goa trip, and all the growing pains. They captured the chaos of adulthood with friendship that bends but always finds its way back.