The Ultimate Beauty Gift Guide To Pamper Your Ride-Or-Dies This Friendship’s Day

We're not just exchanging friendship bands anymore; we're looking out for each other's skin. The only gift guide you need this Friendship’s Day!

Recode Mini Clay Matte Liquid Lipsticks

This 10-piece set features nudes, browns, pinks, and reds. Perfect for your lippie obsessed friend.

ACELABS Intense Hydration Duo

Gift your bestie her new hydration heroes—infused with 8 hyaluronic acids and niacinamide for dewy, balanced, and radiant skin all day long.

VERSO SKINCARE Body Lotion

This lotion is the perfect self-care gift—hydrating with niacinamide and oats for smooth, calm, radiant skin.

Dear Diary Lollipop Set

Celebrate your friend’s many sides with a fragrance trio—wear solo or layer for a scent as unique as your bond.

Nisara Beauty Cherry Bloom EDP

Sweet and unforgettable, just like your friendship! A scent that blooms with every moment shared.

Asaya Even Evermore Crème

Brighten your friend’s day and skin with deeply hydrating dark spot care.

CADIVEU Nutri Glow Cream Leave-In

Show love through luscious locks. This leave-in cream restores moisture and shine.

Shryoan Pretty Me! Liquid Matte Lipsticks & Lip Gloss

Waterproof, transfer-proof shades for your friend’s perfect smile. For that girl in your squad who always has a lipstick in her bag.

nailin it Clean Girl Press-On Nails

Gift these 'clean girl' nails to your bestie because she deserves to feel like an absolute diva at all times.

WOW Skin Aqua-Beem Sunscreen Mist

Bottle design so unique that your bestie will love it! This one hydrates, refreshes, and supports skin barrier.

KASAYA Pro Collagen Serum

Give the gift of youthful skin—a collagen-boosting serum for firmness and resilience.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau So Intense

Gift your BFF a fragrance that captures her free spirit. This one’s vibrant, fearless, and effortlessly feminine.

NERAH SKIN Nameko Hydrating Serum

This serum with barrier-boosting benefits is perfect to keep that friend’s skin glowing who forgets to hydrate all the time.

Shankara Hydrating Body Wash

Shower your bestie with love—Shankara’s natural, eco-friendly body wash offers skin-deep care.

Ministry Of Pedicure’s Cruise Marine Sea Algae Mani-Pedi

Pamper your bestie with this 7-step sea algae ritual, because they deserve a little indulgence from tips to toes.