Fringe Fever Is Back: Bollywood’s Boldest Fashion Revival
A fresh look at Bollywood’s newest style fixation: the fringe-dress revival. Step inside a look book capturing fashion’s most unexpected comeback.
Malaika stuns in this red saree, fresh, unexpected, and the chicest way to work fringes into the pallu.
The actress was spotted in a cute yet confidently bold brown fringe dress, made to move, sway, and dance with her.
Deepika never fails to serve, and this time she did it in Louis Vuitton wearing a gorgeous, sparkly fringe skirt.
Bebo looks her absolute best, twirling through the fringes in this standout Ceremonial skirt.
Tamannaah’s dress is elegance done right. Subtle, chic, and never overpowered by the fringes.
Katrina looks stunning in an off-shoulder gown brought to life by statement tassels along the sleeves.
Shilpa, in this resort-wear look, shows exactly how to work fringes into your wardrobe the right way.
And why not take fringes to the beach too? Swimwear, but make it trend-first.
Vaani is giving glam-meets-party vibes in this dazzling shimmery set.
The top is making a moment of its own for our style icon, thanks to those bold sequin shoulders and standout fringes.