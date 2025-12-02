Fringe Fever Is Back: Bollywood’s Boldest Fashion Revival

A fresh look at Bollywood’s newest style fixation: the fringe-dress revival. Step inside a look book capturing fashion’s most unexpected comeback.

Rasikka Deorey
Dec 02, 2025, 05:10 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Malaika Arora

Malaika stuns in this red saree, fresh, unexpected, and the chicest way to work fringes into the pallu.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manekaharisinghani )

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress was spotted in a cute yet confidently bold brown fringe dress, made to move, sway, and dance with her.

Photo Credit : ( Website: Getty Images )

Deepika Padukone

Deepika never fails to serve, and this time she did it in Louis Vuitton wearing a gorgeous, sparkly fringe skirt.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Kareena Kapoor

Bebo looks her absolute best, twirling through the fringes in this standout Ceremonial skirt.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah’s dress is elegance done right. Subtle, chic, and never overpowered by the fringes.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @tamannaahspeaks )

Katrina Kaif

Katrina looks stunning in an off-shoulder gown brought to life by statement tassels along the sleeves.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @katrinakaif )

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa, in this resort-wear look, shows exactly how to work fringes into your wardrobe the right way.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @theshilpashetty )

Disha Patani

And why not take fringes to the beach too? Swimwear, but make it trend-first.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani is giving glam-meets-party vibes in this dazzling shimmery set.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @vaanikapoor )

Diana Penty

The top is making a moment of its own for our style icon, thanks to those bold sequin shoulders and standout fringes.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dianapenty )